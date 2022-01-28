These are the 2 free games for Xbox Free Play Days, with SEGA and Ubisoft hand in hand

The service adds a couple of titles with which to enjoy the weekend between action and strategic turn-based battles.

Xbox offers us a new invitation with which to spend the weekend between blankets and video games. And it is that, although the new batch of Xbox Free Play Days only brings 2 games, the company manages to capture the interest of users subscribed to Xbox Live Gold Y Xbox Game Pass Ultimate through attractive proposals: brutal action with various types of warriors and strategic turn-based combat with role-playing overtones.

In the first case, we are talking about For Honor. Ubisoft It was crowned with an experience full of battles and chaotic wars in which we can embody from unstoppable vikings and even precise samurai, without forgetting the already classic gentlemen. His fighting style will force us to pay attention to both offensive and defensive movements, so it is an adventure where skills can make the difference between continuing in combat or dying.

Beyond the bestial violence, Xbox Free Play Days is also offering Valkyria Chronicles 4 this weekend. The fourth installment of this franchise of SEGA follows the line of the previous installments through the protagonism of the tactical turn-based combat with role playing touches. On this occasion, the title is set in Europe during a fictitious revision of World War II that will confront two groups: the Atlantic Federation and the autocratic empire.

As usual in this Xbox initiative, both titles will be available to users of Xbox Live Gold Y Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from today and until Sunday, January 30. If you are interested in knowing more adventures around Microsoft services, remember that the Games with Gold for the month of February have also been published, and we are waiting to know the games that enter Xbox Game Pass next month.

