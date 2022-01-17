These are the 22 most anticipated PS4 and PS5 video games by PlayStation for 2022

Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7 among the highlights.

Everything indicates that 2022 is going to be really round for video games, a year that starts with some of the most anticipated games of recent years and that he won’t let us let go of the controller until we’re eating the grapes. In 3DJuegos, the members of the newsroom have already chosen what our personal bets are, but PlayStation didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to make your own list.

This is a very diverse selection of 22 games that will arrive on PS4 and PS5 throughout this year. Some of them have no confirmed date and, therefore, are subject to change, but it is still exciting to review a list that is full of titles that we want to sink our teeth into, speaking phenomenally of all that is to come.

The 22 most anticipated games by PlayStation in 2022

1. Horizon Forbidden West – February 18, 2022

– February 18, 2022 2. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – PS5 on January 28 and PC in 2022

– PS5 on January 28 and PC in 2022 3. Elden Ring – February 25, 2022

– February 25, 2022 4. Dying Light 2 Stay Human – February 4, 2022

– February 4, 2022 5. God of War Ragnarok – 2022 (to be confirmed)

– 2022 (to be confirmed) 6. Grand Touring 7 – March 4, 2022

– March 4, 2022 7. Gotham Knights – 2022 (to be confirmed)

– 2022 (to be confirmed) 8. Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin – March 18, 2022

– March 18, 2022 9. Ghostwire: Tokyo – 2022 (to be confirmed)

– 2022 (to be confirmed) 10. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – March 25, 2022

– March 25, 2022 11. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction – January 20, 2022

– January 20, 2022 12. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – 2022 (to be confirmed)

– 2022 (to be confirmed) 13. Stray – early 2022

– early 2022 14. OlliOlli World – February 8, 2022

– February 8, 2022 15. Salt and Sacrifice – 2022 (to be confirmed)

– 2022 (to be confirmed) 16. Little Devil Inside – 2022 (to be confirmed)

– 2022 (to be confirmed) 17. Sifu – February 20, 2022

– February 20, 2022 18. OXENFREE II: Lost Signals – 2022 (to be confirmed)

– 2022 (to be confirmed) 19. Tchia – 2022 (to be confirmed)

– 2022 (to be confirmed) 20. Babylon’s Fall – May 24, 2022

– May 24, 2022 21. Forspoken – March 3, 2022

– March 3, 2022 22. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 2022 (to be confirmed)

The PlayStation list contains some of the must-have titles for PS4 and PS5, such as Horizon: Forbidden West, in addition to the long-awaited sequel to Kratos’ adventures through the Nordic lands, in God of War: Ragnarok. The new installment of Polyphony Digital’s legendary driving title could not miss the appointment.

Although the list doesn’t just focus on Sony games, we can find the next franchise from FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki, as well as a good number of indies. OlliOlli World, Salt and Sacrifice o el precioso Little Devil Inside, are some of the PlayStation recommendations for its users in this varied selection.

