These are the 3 free PS Plus Essential games for July, with horror, platforms and action-shooter

Crash Bandicoot 4 is the main novelty of the new month in the subscription service, but there is more to tell.

Since June 23, PS Plus users have become PS Plus Essential subscribers, having two additional payment levels ahead of them in case they want more incentives. But for those who do not decide to take the plunge, little changes among its attractions, with up to three games available at no additional cost this July.

Once again the contents were leaked days before the PlayStation confirmation, and they stand out for allowing players to enjoy the latest installment of one of the most beloved sagas by veterans of the brand: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. The platformer, which is sold at 69.99 euros out of promotion on the PS Store, traverse time and space to prevent Neo Cortex and Dr. N. Tropy from taking over not only the world, but the entire multiverse.

For fans of Until Dawn on PlayStation they may want to give the first installment of a horror anthology signed by its authors, Supermassive Entertainment, a chance. This is The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (29.99 euros), a creepy journey on a ghost ship rich in decisions.

Finally we have Arcadegeddon, from IllFonic Inc., a multiplayer and cooperative experience that provides a mix of PvP and PvE experiences adaptable to any pace of play. In danger is saving nothing less than the last arcade in the city. With a very colorful character, it is sold in the store for 19.99 euros.

What’s new in PS Plus from July 5 Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4, PS5). Available until August 1



The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (PS4). Available until August 1



Arcadegeddon (PS4, PS5). Available until August 1

Before the July 5 PS Plus Essential release date for these adventures, players may want to take advantage of the June additions. Those interested can sign up for Essential from 10 euros the first month or opt for Extra and Premium, of which, for the moment, we do not know what is new for the new month.

More about: PS Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus, PS Plus and Games for subscribers.