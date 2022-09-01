These are the 3 free PS Plus Essential games for September with races, fights and an indie

Once again PlayStation is filtered hours before the news of the most basic level of PlayStation Plus.

PlayStation confirmed a few minutes ago which three video games PS Plus Essential users will be able to download from september 6 with your subscription. As has been happening in recent months, the three titles were advanced this morning by a French media outlet, so we cannot speak of surprises.

First of all, members of the lowest level of the new PlayStation Plus will be able to start enjoying Need for Speed: Heat races, the latest installment in the series, although Electronic Arts is already working on a continuation. The video game hit stores in 2019 and offers a driving experience to the limit where you can face the city’s corrupt police force and compete in street races. Included within EA Play, it has a promotional price of 69.99 euros.

We leave high speed behind to dive into TOEM – PS5 only – the second title announced for PS Plus Essential. In this hand-drawn adventure, you are invited to participate in a pleasant expedition and use our photographic talent to discover the mysteries of the place. Its usual store price is 19.99 euros.

Finally we have Granblue Fantasy: Versus, an enjoyable fighting game for all levels of experience in the genre, Toni Piedrabuena valued in his analysis for 3DJuegos, which hit stores in 2020 from the acclaimed Arc System Works studio. It can be found in the PlayStation Store for 19.99 euros.

New PS Plus for September TOEM (PS5) – Until October 4



Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4) – Until October 4



Need for Speed: Heat (PS4) – Hasta el 4 de octubre

All three video games will be available on PS Plus Essential until October 4. Remember that August games can still be downloaded. News for PS Plus and PS Plus Premium have also been shared.

They leave PS Plus in September Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS5, PS4) – Until September 5



Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (PS5, PS4) – Until September 5



Little Nightmares (PS4) – Until September 5

