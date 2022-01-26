These are the 3 free PS Plus games for February, with an individual DLC highly acclaimed by the community

PlayStation renews the titles offered on its service with a selection that will suit all tastes.

Now that the February month, we can prepare ourselves to know the games that reach various services related to video games. PlayStation has already made an appearance in this practice and has announced the titles that will reach PS Plus next month, which leaves us with three experiences to download at no additional cost on the day February 1 and until the 28 of the new month.

Sports enthusiasts are always covered with PlayStation, and this month they will be able to show off their skills in the realm of The struggle with UFC 4. Although this installment stands out for its graphic improvements, which include even more remarkable realism and more elaborate animations, we must not forget that it offers many hours of gameplay through a career mode with which to rise in the competition.

But if you are more in favor of the resource management, February’s PS Plus also offers Planet Coaster: Console Edition for PS5. Here, we can let our imagination run wild when it comes to building a theme park and carry out the most creative ideas. As usual in this franchise, we can create roller coasters piece by piece, as well as customize the main characteristics of each attraction.

And how could it be otherwise, February’s PS Plus also hosts an adventure of fantasy. And we’re not talking about just any game, but Tiny Tina Assaults the Dragon’s Dungeon, a DLC from Borderlands 2 that became a Individual game in November last year. Discover Tina’s eccentricities and get ready for one of the most crazy and creative de Gearbox.

They leave PS Plus in February Persona 5 Strikers – Available until February 1

DiRT 5 – Available until February 1

Deep Rock Galactic – Available until February 1

More about: PlayStation Plus.