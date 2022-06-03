These are the 3 free PS Plus games for June, with God of War as the big star of the month

From PlayStation they reformulate the service this month, renaming this level as PS Plus Essential.

Although its existence was leaked a few hours ago, it has not been until now that PlayStation has confirmed that three video games will be available for download at no additional cost this month for subscribers of the still current PS Plus. And they are not titles to despise at all, this time having the opportunity to enjoy one of the best exclusive PS4 releases, the outstanding God of War.

God of War was released in 2018, transferring the epic adventures of Kratos to Nordic lands in the company of Atreus, his son. The development led by Cory Barlog was a success, being the recipient of awards and praise, such as those of Alejandro Pascual, who in his analysis of God of War for 3DJuegos valued it as follows: “it manages to modernize, expand and rescue everything that made it great a God of War, mixing a great combat, more technical and refined, with a narrative sensitivity that enriches the saga“.

It is not the only video game available this month. From the Japanese multinational they also propose us to play Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, an online multiplayer game set in the manganime universe not lacking in fast-paced battles. Finally, and without leaving the fight aside, we have Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, where SpongeBob, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and company get together to beat each other up.

What’s new in PS Plus for June 7 Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker | PS5 and PS4. Available until July 5.



Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl | PS5 and PS4. Available until July 5.



God of War | PS4. Available until July 5.

There are still several days left for players to discover the service news in May, with FIFA 22 as the most relevant guest of the past month.

They leave PS Plus on June 6 FIFA 22 | PS5, PS4



Curse of the Dead Gods | PS4



Tribes of Midgard | PS5, PS4

These will be the last games to come to PS Plus under their current name. This month it will be rebranded as PS Plus Essential, this being the lowest level of a total of three of a reformulated subscription service that we invite you to read more about.

