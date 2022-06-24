Microsoft will hold its [email protected] Summer Game Fest Event, dedicated to indie Xbox games, through June 27.

Xbox has left us open-mouthed thanks to titles like Starfield or Redfall, which starred in part of its acclaimed Xbox and Bethesda Showcase. However, the company does not want to end the party and, as it announced last week, it is bringing back its annual event from [email protected] Summer Game Fest Event with which we can enjoy a good handful of demos.

On this occasion, we are talking about indie games that coming to the Xbox ecosystem in the future, so this first test may help players consider purchasing an independent title. We already knew that Microsoft’s proposal would be active until the day June 27thbut it is now when the official website reveals all the deliveries that we will be able to play in the coming days, as we detail below:

Another Crusade (Dragon Vein Studios)



Ato (Tiny Warrior Games)



Batora: Lost Haven (Stormind Games)



BattleCakes (Volcano Bean)



Boxville (Triomatica Games)



BROK the InvestiGator (COWCAT)



Broken Pieces (Elsewhere Experience)



Despot’s Game (Konfa Games)



Doodle God Evolution (JoyBits Games)



Endling – Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios)



Exhausted Man (Candleman Games)



Grid Force – Mask of the Goddess (Playtra Games)



Grotto (Brainwash Gang)



Lost Ruins (Altari Games)



Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders)



MUSYNX (MUSYNX Studio)



Nummels (flat nip)



Overpass: Rhythm Roadtrip (Studio Bean)



Overrogue (EXE-CREATE)



PolyFury (Wayfarer Games)



RE:CALL (maitan69)



Richman10 (Softstar Technology)



Sail Forth (David Evans Games)



Severed Steel (Greylock Studio)



Shadowrun Returns (Codeglue)



Spiderheck (Neverjam)



Strings Theory (BeautifulBee)



Strong Moon (Chihuas Games)



Stuffed (Waving Bear Studio)



Terror of Hemasaurus (Loren Lemcke)



Tinykin (Splashteam)



Wave Break (Funktronic Labs)



Wreck Out (Four5Six)



Ynglet (Nifflas’ Games)

As we have already said, these games will reach xbox platforms in the future, although there are some that can already be enjoyed in their full version. However, Xbox has not missed the opportunity to highlight some titles that, included in the previous list, have just announced their next release on Microsoft platforms:

Therefore, we can now enjoy all these indie games in a trial version that will end up convincing more than one player. And, if this is not enough for you, remember that Xbox has announced the 5 games that land on Xbox Game Pass for close the month of juneso we have a good handful of proposals to have fun between video games.

