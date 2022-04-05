These are the 4 free April games for PS Now subscribers, available tomorrow

PlayStation updates its lineup with titles from all genres: RPG, exploration, driving and more.

Right now, all eyes are on what the new PS Plus will be, with a subscription divided into models Essential, Extra y Premium. However, PlayStation will implement this new service in June, so we still have several weeks to enjoy the PS Now as we know it. And that is why we now know the 4 games that will be available to members of this platform, with a range of genres ranging from driving to RPG.

The experience of Mobius Digital with Annapurna Interactive has captivated a good handful of players, as it invites us to explore the mysteries of space in a proposal calm and quiet. However, space navigation does not have to be calm, and that is why every so often we will face a total reset that will force us to start from scratch in a infinite time loop.

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

The gender of the driving There’s never a shortage of this kind of news, and April’s PS Now shipment is no exception. In this simulator, you will be able to play career mode and reach the podium of the 2021 season or, if you prefer, you can put your driving skills to the test by competing with the best drivers in the community. In addition, the game commemorates the 50th anniversary of the competition by reviving 19 historical events in the sector.

Can you survive on an alien planet full of dangers? Find out in Journey to the Savage Planet, with a proposal that supports the single game and cooperative mode with a friend online. Your mission is to determine if the planet ARY-26 has the necessary resources to become a habitable place for the human race, so get to work and try not to die trying.

Protect your lands in this adventure RPG where the line between human and wolf is blurred. With the possibility to switch between three aspects (person/wolf/werewolf), you will have to use the unique abilities of each option to talk to other humans, go unnoticed or unleash your anger.

What do you think of the new batch of games for PS Now? These games will be available starting tomorrow, April 5. On the other hand, remember that you can already check which are the PS Plus titles that will star in the coming days. In addition, we will continue receiving news about the new PS Plus subscription model, so we will be attentive to what is cooked from PlayStation.

