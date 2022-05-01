These are the 4 free games of the month of May for Xbox Live Gold members

Microsoft updates its consignment with titles that range from graphic adventures to boat races.

Xbox does not stop giving us news. His Xbox Game Pass continues to grow, he is already preparing for his biggest presentation of the summer and, not content with it, they aim to continue surprising us with informative bombardments. In short, we can expect news of Xbox in the coming weeks, but that does not mean that the company will put aside its monthly appointments. For this reason, today we are encouraged by the weekend with the 4 games of the Games with Gold of May.

Those looking to take a breather with colorful and fun adventures can do so with Yoku’s Island Express. Although this diminutive delivery man arrived on the island of Mokumana ready to enjoy the sun while he sends packages, it seems that he will be forced to help the locals in an experience that mixes classic platform and pinball mechanics.

But the May shipment also welcomes other proposals such as the graphic adventure of The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk. The sequel to an acclaimed title of the genre, released in 2013, in which we will have to overcome various puzzles to find the last Wind Monklocated somewhere in Asposia.

Leaving fantasies aside, Xbox also wants to give us a dose of adrenaline with Hydro Thunder Hurricane, whose boat racing in mysterious environments they will capture the interest of more than one player. And, in the event that we are looking for a more casual experience, we can always resort to the classic Viva Piñata franchise with its delivery of Party Animalsmore than 40 minigames most fun.

Xbox Live Gold news for mayo Yoku’s Island Express – Available May 1-31



The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk – Available from May 16 to June 15



Hydro Thunder Hurricane – Available May 1-15



Viva Piñata Party Animals – Available from May 16 to 31

What do you think of the batch of Games with Gold in May? Remember that this list of games will only be accessible to users subscribed to Xbox Live Gold y Xbox Game Pass Ultimatealthough we are also waiting to find out the titles that will star in the month within the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem.

