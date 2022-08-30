These are the 4 free September games for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Live Gold subscribers

The list includes the acclaimed Portal 2, which is accompanied by other proposals such as Gods Will Fall.

We are already saying goodbye to August, and that means that companies like Xbox They begin to share the list of games that will accompany us throughout the next month if we are users of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold. In this case, we are talking about the new batch of Games with Gold con 4 games that will entertain us through proposals of action, fantasy and more.

The most outstanding incorporation of September is, without any doubt, the applauded Portal 2. Here, Valve tests us again through challenges where portals go hand in hand with physics and gravity. A perfect continuation for that 2007 adventure in which we met such iconic characters as Chell o GLaDOS.

Xbox Live Gold news for September

But if you are interested in action, magic and monster proposals, you will probably notice that Portal 2 does not manage to outshine the adventure of Gods Will Fall. A delivery full of challenges in which we control a group of celtic warriors who seek to cut the cruel hold of the gods on humanity. A company that leads us to experience brutal tests in dungeons They will have no mercy on us.

If the action goes to a more style shoot’em upIt is possible that Double Kick Heroes be your ideal game for the month of September. After all, the developers introduce us to a rhythmic post-apocalyptic world in which we must destroy zombies with the power of the heavy metal. The game has an arcade mode and a story mode whose 30 levels will make us sweat.

Finally, the Xbox release also introduces a title for those who are passionate about management. We talk about Thrillvillea game that allows us build our dream amusement park and, as if this were not enough, it also lets us experience it in first person. An option that includes the possibility of chatting with other visitors and even finding love.

What do you think of the Games with Gold games for September? It should be remembered that these titles are only available to users subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate o Xbox Live Goldalthough we must also point out that, in a few days, we will know the games that will expand the Xbox Game Pass catalog next month.

