These are the 4 free Xbox games for Game Pass Ultimate and Live Gold members in August

The service gives us good reasons to take control with a batch that includes games like Saints Row 2 or Scourgebringer.

Xbox continues unstoppable with its Xbox Series X and S, the best-selling consoles in Microsoft history. Not content with this, those from Redmond continue to expand the Xbox Game Pass catalog with 6 games that will close in July. And, as usual in the company, it has announced the titles of Games with Gold which will be integrated into the platform in August.

This will only be available to users subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate y Xbox Live Goldwho will be able to take advantage of the time with titles as calm as Calico. Here, the team at Peachy Keen Games invites us to manage a café and fill it with creatures, charming furniture, decorations and cakes, all within a town full of magical girls and fantastic friends.

If you are looking for something that activates you, do not hesitate to take a look at ScourgeBringer and enjoy your dose of retro action. Secondly, Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine puts us in the shoes of some thieves who prepare what will be their final blow, but one of the highlights of the month falls on Saints Row 2, whose follies will allow us to experiment and entertain ourselves for a long time. We leave you with a list that includes the titles mentioned and their date of arrival at the Xbox service.

Xbox Live Gold was well received by players thanks to permanent gifts and the possibility of play Xbox 360 and Xbox One titles. Unfortunately, this last feature will soon disappear from the platform, and from 3DJuegos we couldn’t help but remember the 17 best Xbox 360 games that have been given free on the service.

