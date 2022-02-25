These are the 4 games that land on Xbox Live Gold for the month of March

Users subscribed to this service or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will receive a batch of titles with varied genres.

Once again, Xbox greets a new month with various proposals to take advantage of its subscription services. That is why he has announced the games of the Games with Gold March, which leaves us with a few last days to take advantage of the titles presented for the month of February. What does Xbox surprise us with now? Well, with titles that go through various genres and, added to this, for all kinds of ages.

If you like the survivalXbox has a good plan for you. The Flame in the Flood places us in a world completely flooded after a cataclysm, so our only goal is to finish the day alive. The game defines itself as a “survival simulator“, because we will have to avoid all kinds of dangers that go from drowning in the water and even avoiding dangerous wildlife.

But not all players want to put their survival skills to the test, and that is why Xbox has prepared a most curious combination with Street Power Football. A street football experience arcade-style with which to enjoy fast-paced action through various game modes and scenarios. In addition, the game supports the game solo or multiplayerso we have several options to polish our skills until we become the king of the street.

Beyond this, Xbox adds even more genres to its Games with Gold selection and, how could it be otherwise, also introduces the action rpg. Sacred 2: Fallen Angel is the role-playing game of this batch, since it places us in a fantastic world in which the strength of steel and the power of magic are the most widespread laws.

Finally, Xbox also gives a little space to children’s adventures with SpongeBob’s Truth or Square. A nice adventure in which we will have to get out of the Krusty Krab’s freezer using the iconic characters of the animated series: SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward and Mr. Krabs.

How do you see the new batch of Games with Gold? Next, users subscribed to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate They will be able to check what days they can access the games proposed by Xbox, although it should also be remembered that Xbox Game Pass has added 10 new deliveries to its catalog.

Xbox Live Gold news for March

Más sobre: Games with Gold, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate y Xbox Live Gold.