These are the 4 PS Now games for the month of March, available tomorrow

PlayStation renews its monthly selection with games that include everything from shooters to mystery.

We are already finishing the month of February, and that is why the different subscription services advance the deliveries that we will find facing March. PlayStation does not miss its monthly commitment and, focusing on titles for PS Nowhas announced the 4 games who will accompany us over the next few days.

As had been anticipated a few days ago, the bloody Shadow Warrior 3 appears in this PS Now batch from March 1, its launch day. A frenetic shooter where the bullets will be perfectly complemented by an attack system based on the classic movements with a katana.

Crysis Remastered

Without leaving the shooter genre, PS Now has also reserved a space for a classic: Crysis Remastered. Here, we return to the amazing game of CryTek to face the aliens again through a remastered version that, despite the graphic changes, reminds us why this game has become an FPS icon.

Beyond the frantic gunfights, the PS Now lineup also includes an adventure based on puzzles. It is the case of Abandoned, which takes us to control Dr. Patel in an abandoned lunar facility. Here, in order to rescue our daughter from the secret that lies in the depths of the Moon, we will have to combine the magnetism and gravity to solve puzzles.

Can some animals star in a mystery story with overtones of the genero black? Well yes, and Chicken Police – Paint It Red! proves it. The work of The Wild Gentlemen It is a graphic adventure focused on its narrative and with an important weight in the interrogation. But this is no more than the prelude to knowing a story of love, death, redemption and, above all, chickens.

What do you think of the new batch of PS Now? As usual in the service, these games will be available from tomorrow, March 1st, and can be enjoyed throughout the month. Of course, do not forget that the PS Plus titles have already been announced, so PlayStation has already served us its proposal for the next 31 days on a platter.

