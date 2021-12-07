These are the 4 PS4 games that land on the PS Now of the month of December: action, strategy and JRPG

The already announced GTA 3 is added to the catalog in its Definitive Edition, along with other titles for all tastes.

The beginning of each month marks the renewal of several video game catalogs, and PS Now is not far behind in this practice. For this reason, PlayStation announces the 4 sets that land at your service, which leaves us with proposals for all tastes that will be available during all that remains of december.

As announced weeks ago, the PS Now service welcomes GTA 3 in its Definitive Edition version, which refers to one of the three parts of GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition. On this occasion, we can relive one of the iconic adventures of the saga walking through the streets of Liberty City, but with a remastered version which improves the graphics. This is the only delivery of the December catalog that will be available until January 31, 2022.

Lovers of JRPG can continue in the wake of one of the most iconic franchises of the genre with Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster, a review that invites us to experience the delivery of PS2 through high definition textures. This version was designed to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the original title’s release.

PS Now also offers news for those who enjoy simple games, but the sea of ​​fun. This is the case of Spitlings, a title in which we will have to cooperate with up to 4 players to overcome all its levels. It has a campaign mode and an arcade mode that, together, will offer hours of entertainment.

Forget about the sofa, blanket and movie and switch to video games, as John Wick Hex takes the famous film franchise of Keanu Reeves to give us a delivery of strategy and tactical action with which to discover an unpublished story created for the occasion. Put yourself in the shoes of the murderer and overcome all the obstacles that stand in your way.

What do you think of the December PS Now games? These titles will be available from tomorrow and they can be enjoyed throughout the month, with the exception of GTA 3 – The Definitive Edition which takes a little longer. So, with this catalog, we have more excuses to spend the beginning of winter at home and between video games.

