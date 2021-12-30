These are the 5 free Amazon Prime Gaming games for December, with Two Point Hospital and more

The service adds a new selection of deliveries with which to welcome the year 2022.

If you are subscribers of Amazon Prime Gaming, you will probably be interested in the news that the platform adds every month. Although we ended the year with great games like Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered The Football Manager 2021, this time we have the opportunity to enter 2022 with titles for all tastes.

After all, January surprises us with deliveries that range from comedic to space adventures, without forgetting those players who enjoy the most brutal driving. Therefore, you can download these games for free from January 1, 2022 through the Amazon Prime Gaming platform. Below you have the complete list of games that enter the service:

In this way, the 5 games are added to this catalog and can be enjoyed by all Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers, as it has covered all kinds of preferences of the users. Because, either with the curious resource management of Two Point Hospital or with the tactical combat of Abandon Ship, we have the most varied titles to entertain us during the month.

Amazon will allow us to explore these experiences by entering its section dedicated to video games. However, players have more options to welcome 2022, since Xbox Live Gold has already announced the 4 free games for the month of January, where they stand out independent titles and some other industry classic.

