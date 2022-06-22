These are the 5 free Xbox Game Pass games to end June, with 4 leaving the service

The platform renews its catalog and introduces touch controls in a good handful of games.

Xbox has given us several news in recent days, something that has been achieved with a Xbox and Bethesda Showcase quite surprising. However, and although titles like Starfield, Redfall or Hollow Knight: Silksong are still on everyone’s lips, the platform has not forgotten to renew the catalog of its beloved Xbox Game Pass, so we can now prepare for several adventures that will close the month of June.

This list has titles already known on the grid such as FIFA 22, which dated its arrival at the service just a few days ago. Beyond this, Xbox expands its platform with titles for all tastes, which leaves us with Total War: Three Kingdoms for strategic players or Far Cry 5 for shooter fans, without forgetting other installments such as Shadowrun Trilogy or Naraka: Blade point.

Novedades de PC – Xbox Game Pass

As you know, the entry of several games to Xbox Game Pass supposes the departure of others, so this June we have to say goodbye to titles like FIFA 20, whose latest installment enters the service in just a few days, or MotoGP 20, which released its 2022 version last April. Below you have the list of all the adventures that leave the platform next June 30th.

Abandonan PC – Xbox Game Pass FIFA 20 (Consoles and PC) EA Play



Jurassic World Evolution (Consoles and Cloud)



Last Stop (Cloud, consoles and PC)



MotoGP 20 (Cloud, consoles and PC)

What do you think of the new games that land on Xbox Game Pass? In addition to this, the company also points to the introduction of touch controls in games like Bugsnax, Broken Age, Life is Strange: True Colors, and more. In this way, the options to enjoy video games on PC, consoles and, with this latest novelty, on mobile phones are expanded.

More about: Xbox Game Pass.