These are the 5 series that Nicolás Otamendi has on his back and we will tell you where to see them

Argentina, Latin America and even a large part of the world is celebrating because the Albiceleste team was crowned the World Cup champion in Qatar this 2022, after 36 years of suffering. And one of his players, Nicholas Otamendi, 34 years old, reached his maximum performance with the selection of his country in the last month, after a tour of 13 years. He is one of the fundamental reasons why the Argentine national team raised the coveted cup this Sunday and, this Tuesday, December 20, at the festivities, he showed his other passion.

Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Final – Argentina v France – Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar – December 18, 2022 Argentina’s Nicolas Otamendi kisses his medal during the trophy ceremony REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

This player, in addition to exceptional talent, is characterized by having various tattoos that refer to popular television productions. Successful series with characters that have not gone unnoticed in this industry. The faces that he has drawn are: that of the mythical Nordic warrior Ragnar Lothbrok (personified by Travis Fimmel) from Vikingsto the professor and drug dealer Walter White (Bryan Cranston) from Breaking Badalso to the gangster and politician Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) from Peaky Blinders, a Michael J. Scofield de Prison Break, characterized by Wentworth Millerand finally Rick Grimes, the fearless leader of a fearless group of survivors of the zombie apocalypse in The Walking Deadinterpreted by Andrew Lincoln. So, if you are happy and celebrating the third world star of the Scaleneta, in addition to being a fan of its members, you should watch the previous series. If you have not seen them, Infobae invites you to learn more about his spectacular stories and where to see them.

(Instagram Otamendi)

Vikings

“This realistic drama recounts the exploits of the mighty Viking warrior Ragnar Lothbrok during the Nordic expansion by challenging a visionary leader,” says the streaming giant on its platform. Through the years, Ragnar claims to be a direct descendant of the god Odin and believes he is destined for greatness. He is driven not only by his thirst for battle and glory, but also by his thirst for knowledge and inquisitive nature. The series has six seasons and is available on Netflix. Travis Fimmel is its protagonist in the first seasons.

Travis Fimmel stars in “Vikings.” (Netflix)

Breaking Bad

TV series from 2008 to 2013 that has 5 seasons. After turning 50, Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher in Albuquerque, New Mexico, learns that he has incurable lung cancer. Married with a disabled son, the brutal news leads him to make a drastic change in his life: he decides, with the help of a former student, to manufacture amphetamines and put them on sale. What he wants is to free his family from economic problems when the fatal outcome occurs. White is characterized by being a man devoted to his family, respectful and educated; as well as twisted. He is played by Bryan Cranston. Available in Netflix.

Bryan Cranston is the main character of “Breaking Bad.”

Peaky Blinders

Series from 2013 to 2022, consisting of 6 seasons. Drama based on a family of gangsters settled in Birmingham after the First World War (1914-1918), who runs a local horse betting. The activities of the ambitious gang boss draw the attention of Chief Inspector Chester Campbell, a detective with the Royal Irish Police who is sent from Belfast to clean up the city and take down the gang. Thomas Shelby is one of its central characters, characterized as an intelligent and business-loving man. He is played by Cillian Murphy and is also in the skin of the Argentine defender. Available in Netflix.

Trailer Peaky Blinders 6th season arrived in 2022.

Prison Break

Series from 2005 to 2009, made up of 5 seasons. Action drama that follows Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), a desperate man in an overwhelming situation. His brother Lincoln Burrows, sentenced to death, is awaiting execution. Despite all the evidence, Michael believes in his innocence, so he decides to rob a bank to get caught and imprisoned in the same prison as his brother. His goal: escape together.

One of Michael’s key traits is that he projects a confident determination to his peers and the world. Available in Star+.

Wentworth Miller y Dominic Purcell protagonizan “Prison Break”. (20th Century Fox Television)

The Walking Dead

Production from 2010 to 2022, consisting of 11 seasons. The horror and science fiction series is set in a zombie apocalypse, where a group of survivors led by police officer Rick Grimes travels across the United States to save themselves. Although the lead motive of the series -whose pilot episode was directed and written by Frank Darabont- is the apocalypse, the narration focuses more on the relationships between the characters, their evolution and behavior in critical situations. Andrew Lincoln he stepped into the role of Grimes, the courageous leader of a fearless group of survivors of the zombie apocalypse, as well as the main harbinger of the rebuilding of civilization. Available in Netflix y Star+.

Rick Grimes, the courageous leader of a fearless group of survivors of the zombie apocalypse and the forefather of the rebuilding of civilization. Played by Andrew Lincoln. (AMC+)

