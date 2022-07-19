These are the 6 games coming to Xbox Game Pass to close out July, with 5 leaving the service

The platform is updated with a new batch of adventures for all types of players.

It is already a tradition that, at this point in the month, Xbox users expect news around Xbox Game Pass. Those from Redmond have been capturing the interest of their users and have raised our expectations with titles that have not yet been announced. And, to continue guaranteeing the enjoyment of their community, they have already told us about the games that will soon land on their service for close july.

Xbox arrives at its bimonthly appointment with titles that we already knew, such as As Dusk Falls, and surprises such as Watch Dogs 2, MotoGP 22 or the acclaimed Inside. Beyond this, it is also important to highlight other adventures such as Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, a real-time strategy game, and Torment: Tides of Numenera, which revives a classic role-playing game with the help of Monty Cook, a famous game designer. RPG.

What’s new with Xbox Game Pass As Dusk Falls (Cloud, consoles and PC) – July 19



Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) [email protected] – 19 de julio



Watch Dogs 2 (Cloud, consoles and PC) – July 19



MotoGP 22 (Cloud, consoles and PC) – July 21



Torment: Tides of Numenera (Cloud and Consoles) – July 21



Inside (Cloud, Consoles, and PC) [email protected] – July 29

Of course, the company gives us good reasons to turn on the console and start playing. However, we must also remember that each update in the Xbox Game Pass catalog entails the loss of some titles, so the month will also be marked by the abandonment of games like Katamari Damacy Reroll, Omno or Raji: An Ancient Epic. These adventures will no longer be available on the service on July 31.

Abandonan Xbox Game Pass Dodgeball Academy (Cloud, consoles and PC)



Katamari Damacy Reroll (Cloud, Consoles & PC)



Lumines Remastered (Cloud, consoles and PC)



Omno (Cloud, consoles and PC)



Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Consoles & PC)

What do you think of the new batch of Xbox Game Pass? With this, Xbox also reminds that users of the Ultimate plan can also enjoy games that, via Xbox Cloud Gaming, have now been updated with touch controls. Here come novelties such as Citizen Sleeper, Disc Room, Lost in Random or the triad of Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2.

