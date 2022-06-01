These are the 6 games that come to Xbox Game Pass in June, while 5 leave the service

Xbox renews the catalog of its platform with already confirmed titles and various surprises.

Xbox continues to give us excuses to play video games, and we continue to welcome them with open arms. Your Xbox Game Pass continues to win over a growing number of gamers, but this only serves as a push to introduce even more adventures to the service. That is why from Redmond already they welcome the month of June with the 6 new landings of their platform.

Seeing Assassin’s Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition on this list comes as no surprise, as Xbox already teased their introduction last month. However, the company also seduces us with frenetic experiences like Disc Room, where we test our reflexes with levels full of edges, Chorus, one of the most ambitious space shooters in recent months, and Spacelines from the Far Out, a cooperative roguelike about airlines in space. Next, we leave you the list of the titles that open the month on Xbox Game Pass.

PC News – Xbox Game Pass

As usual on the platform, the Xbox Game Pass news forces us to say goodbye to other games. On this occasion, the service leaves aside experiences as applauded as Greedfall, Darkest Dungeon or Limbo, although they are not the only titles to abandon the famous Xbox proposal.

Abandonan PC – Xbox Game Pass Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – June 15



Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – June 15



Greedfall (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – June 15



Limbo (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – June 15



Worms Rumble (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – June 15

