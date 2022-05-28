These are the 7 featured video games of June in the top releases of the month of big announcements

Without E3 in between but with several special events, there are plenty of games to keep track of.

For video game fans, the month of June is not just any month. Traditionally, it has been the date chosen by the big companies in the sector to announce their novelties in events as mythical as E3which sadly will not have an edition in 2022. However, there are other events that promise to make us enjoy like in the old days with lots of news, spectacular trailers and more than one surprise.

Although there is no E3 2022, we will have other big gaming eventsBut leaving video game events aside, June 2022 also draws a promising horizon for fans as there are a good handful of games worth following close up. Among them we find comebacks as famous as Mario Strikers: Battle League Football for Nintendo Switch, or Diablo Immortal for mobile devices, with plans to land later on PC as well.

If you like role-playing adventures and you are also a fan of universo The Elder Scrolls, surely you are also interested in the new expansion of the popular ESO, which also comes with the long-awaited texts in Spanish for The Elder Scrolls Online. On the other hand, the authors of Until Dawn are about to release their new horror game that, as we told you in our impressions of The Quarry, has a lot of potential.

After a long wait, in June we will also have the opportunity to enjoy the long-awaited Cuphead The Delicious Last Course, while Fall Guys brings its crazy action to new platforms and in free format. To end the month, we also have a new expansion for the popular Monster Hunter Rise.

Featured Video Game Releases June 2022

Escape Academy (PC, PS5, XSeries, PS4, XOne) June 1st



LEAP (PC) June 1



SILT (PC, Switch, PS5, PS4) 1 de junio



Devil Immortal (iOS, Android) June 2



Card Shark (Switch, PC, Mac) 2 de junio



Souldiers (XSeries, XOne, PS5, PC, Swich, PS4) 2 de junio



The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle (PC, Stadia) 6 de junio



SpellForce 3 Reinforced (PS5, XSeries, XOne, PS4) June 7th



Pro Cycling Manager 2022 (PC) 9 de junio



Tour de France 2022 (XSeries, PS5, PS4, XOne) June



Nightguards: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Switch) June 10th



Mario Strikers: Battle League Football (Switch) 10 de junio



The Quarry (PC, PS5, XSeries, PS4, XOne) June 10



Redout 2 (Switch, PC, XSeries, PS5, PS4, XOne) 16 de junio



Starship Troopers – Terran Command (PC) 16 de junio



Final Vendetta (Switch, PS5, PS4) June 17



Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (XSeries, Switch, XOne, PS5) 21 de junio



Shadowrun Trilogy Collection (PS5, XSeries, Switch, XOne, PS4) 21 de junio



The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle (PS5, XSeries, PS4, XOne) 21 de junio



Wreckfest: Drive Hard (Switch) 21 de junio



Deliver Us The Moon (PS5, XSeries) 23 de junio



PS Plus (PS5, PS4, PC) June 23rd



Sonic Origins (PC, XSeries, Switch, PS5, PS4, XOne) 23 de junio



Capcom Fighting Collection (Switch, PC, PS4, XOne) 24 de junio



Fire Emblem Warriors – Three Hopes (Switch) 24 de junio



MADiSON (PC, XSeries, PS5, PS4, XOne) June 25th



MX vs ATV Legends (PC, PS5, Xseries, XOne, PS4) 28 de junio



Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (PS5, XSeries, PC, XOne, PS4) 30 de junio



Cuphead The Delicious Last Course (XOne, PC, Switch, PS4) 30 de junio



Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Switch, PC) 30 de junio

