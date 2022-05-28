These are the 7 featured video games of June in the top releases of the month of big announcements

Without E3 in between but with several special events, there are plenty of games to keep track of.
For video game fans, the month of June is not just any month. Traditionally, it has been the date chosen by the big companies in the sector to announce their novelties in events as mythical as E3which sadly will not have an edition in 2022. However, there are other events that promise to make us enjoy like in the old days with lots of news, spectacular trailers and more than one surprise.
Although there is no E3 2022, we will have other big gaming eventsBut leaving video game events aside, June 2022 also draws a promising horizon for fans as there are a good handful of games worth following close up. Among them we find comebacks as famous as Mario Strikers: Battle League Football for Nintendo Switch, or Diablo Immortal for mobile devices, with plans to land later on PC as well.
If you like role-playing adventures and you are also a fan of universo The Elder Scrolls, surely you are also interested in the new expansion of the popular ESO, which also comes with the long-awaited texts in Spanish for The Elder Scrolls Online. On the other hand, the authors of Until Dawn are about to release their new horror game that, as we told you in our impressions of The Quarry, has a lot of potential.
After a long wait, in June we will also have the opportunity to enjoy the long-awaited Cuphead The Delicious Last Course, while Fall Guys brings its crazy action to new platforms and in free format. To end the month, we also have a new expansion for the popular Monster Hunter Rise.
Featured Video Game Releases June 2022
- Escape Academy (PC, PS5, XSeries, PS4, XOne) June 1st
- LEAP (PC) June 1
- SILT (PC, Switch, PS5, PS4) 1 de junio
- Devil Immortal (iOS, Android) June 2
- Card Shark (Switch, PC, Mac) 2 de junio
- Souldiers (XSeries, XOne, PS5, PC, Swich, PS4) 2 de junio
- The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle (PC, Stadia) 6 de junio
- SpellForce 3 Reinforced (PS5, XSeries, XOne, PS4) June 7th
- Pro Cycling Manager 2022 (PC) 9 de junio
- Tour de France 2022 (XSeries, PS5, PS4, XOne) June
- Nightguards: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Switch) June 10th
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football (Switch) 10 de junio
- The Quarry (PC, PS5, XSeries, PS4, XOne) June 10
- Redout 2 (Switch, PC, XSeries, PS5, PS4, XOne) 16 de junio
- Starship Troopers – Terran Command (PC) 16 de junio
- Final Vendetta (Switch, PS5, PS4) June 17
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (XSeries, Switch, XOne, PS5) 21 de junio
- Shadowrun Trilogy Collection (PS5, XSeries, Switch, XOne, PS4) 21 de junio
- The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle (PS5, XSeries, PS4, XOne) 21 de junio
- Wreckfest: Drive Hard (Switch) 21 de junio
- Deliver Us The Moon (PS5, XSeries) 23 de junio
- PS Plus (PS5, PS4, PC) June 23rd
- Sonic Origins (PC, XSeries, Switch, PS5, PS4, XOne) 23 de junio
- Capcom Fighting Collection (Switch, PC, PS4, XOne) 24 de junio
- Fire Emblem Warriors – Three Hopes (Switch) 24 de junio
- MADiSON (PC, XSeries, PS5, PS4, XOne) June 25th
- MX vs ATV Legends (PC, PS5, Xseries, XOne, PS4) 28 de junio
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (PS5, XSeries, PC, XOne, PS4) 30 de junio
- Cuphead The Delicious Last Course (XOne, PC, Switch, PS4) 30 de junio
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Switch, PC) 30 de junio
