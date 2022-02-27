These are the 7 free games for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers in March

The company has announced the titles that can be downloaded from the 1st of next month.

It is becoming more and more common for various video game-related subscriptions to offer a series of free games to reward users’ support. Amazon Prime Gaming It does it every month on PC and, if you are beneficiaries of the service, you can still access February’s free titles on the platform.

They can be downloaded from March 1However, we are approaching the end of the second month of the year and the beginning of the third, so we already know the seven free games of march for Prime Gaming subscribers. As we see in the announcement that has been made through the official blog, there are a couple of works that are better known than the rest.

First of all, Madden NFL 22 is one of the protagonists of this list of incentives. This is the latest installment of the american football series, and surely it arouses more interest due to the fact that the Super Bowl was recently held. The other one that has a certain reputation is Surviving Mars, a management title in which we build a colony on the planet Mars. Below is the complete list.

Free games with Prime Gaming in March

Madden NFL 22



Surviving Mars



Crypto Against All Odds



I’m looK INside



Pesterquest



SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech



The Stillness of the Wind



In addition to all this, subscribers will be able to access certain incentives in titles that normally continue to receive regular content and updates, such as Call of Duty: Vanguard or Grand Theft Auto V. As for the seven games selected for this month, they can be downloaded for free from March 1so it only remains to wait for Tuesday of next week.

