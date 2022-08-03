These are the 7 games that will come to Xbox Game Pass in August, while 5 leave the platform

Microsoft’s service encourages us to enjoy video games with a new batch.

Xbox Game Pass has established itself as one of the most popular services among gamers, but that doesn’t mean the team at Microsoft try to hit the brakes at some point. That is why, after saying goodbye to the month of July, the platform encourages us to enjoy video games again with 7 titles which will be incorporated into the service throughout August.

One of the great innovations that Xbox brings is about Ghost Recon Wildlands, a perfect experience for those who want to endure the summer with high doses of shooter. On the other hand, the month reminds us that Xbox Game Pass has several launch games, among which the eccentric Two Point Campus y Turbo Golf Racing. If you want to know all the titles that arrive on the platform, you have them below.

What’s new with Xbox Game Pass in August

As usual in the Microsoft service, Xbox Game Pass also You’ll see some games go during the month. This means that we have few days left to enjoy deliveries like Boyfriend Dungeon o Curse of the Dead Godsalthough, as you can see in the following list, they are not the only titles that leave the service next August 15th.

Xbox Game Pass abandons in August Boyfriend Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)



Curse of the Dead Gods (Nube, consola y PC)



Library of Ruina (Cloud, Console, and PC)



Starmancer (Game Preview) (PC)



Train Sim World 2 (Cloud, Console and PC)

