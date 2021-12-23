These are the 8 mobile games that brought in more than 1 billion dollars in 2021

PUBG and Honor of King come close to making more than $ 3 billion on iOS and Android.

Mobile video games continue to grow, both in quality and in revenue generated. In this sense, only in 2021 there were eight video games capable of generating enough impact to generate $ 1 billion On their own, a record according to market research firm Sensor Tower.

What’s more, two of them stayed to “nothing” to enter 3,000 million dollars Between January 1 and December 14: PUBG Mobile (Game For Peace in China and Battleground Mobile in India) and Honor of Kings have added 2.8 billion dollars so far this year. Both Tencent productions have also improved their numbers compared to the previous year, by 9% and 14.7% respectively.

MiHoyo’s Genshin Impact, one of the great surprises of 2020, consolidated its success this season with 2.8 billion dollars in revenue, leaving the rest of the titles that have generated more than one billion dollars in 2021 at a distance: Roblox, Coin Master, Pokémon GO, Candy Crush Saga and Garena Free Fire.

It must be remembered that several of these video games are also available on PC and consoles, so their successes can be even more gigantic.

The numbers of these video games reinforce the companies’ commitment to the sector, where Call of Duty has a new development underway, Diablo Immortal is increasingly looking better from Activision-Blizzard and EA will launch Battlefield Mobile on iOS and Android.

