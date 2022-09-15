These are the 8 N64 games coming to Nintendo Switch Online, with an iconic title on the horizon

Nintendo will distribute the launch of Mario Party, Pokémon Stadium, Excitebike 64 and more installments throughout 2022 and 2023.

Nintendo Switch Online has been feeding off of retro titles. This includes entries from the NES and Super Nintendo eras, such as Kirby’s Ghost Trap, and experiences that came out in the Nintendo 64 era, with Wave Race 64 and Pokémon Puzzle League being the latest additions. However, the public is missing a good handful of Nintendo 64 deliveries, and the Big N has taken advantage of the broadcast of its Nintendo Direct to anticipate some of the games that will arrive on its online platform in 2022 y 2023.

There are not a few users who asked for the introduction of iconic sagas in Nintendo 64 such as Mario Party o Pokémon Stadium, and it seems that Nintendo has decided to encourage the community by announcing the arrival of these franchises on Nintendo Switch Online. In addition, it should be noted that these deliveries are accompanied by other experiences such as Pilotwings 64, 1080º Snowboarding o Excitebike 64.

Nintendo 64 news on Nintendo Switch Online

Launch in 2022 Pilotwings 64



Mario Party



Mario Party 2

Launch in 2023 Mario Party 3



Pokémon Stadium



Pokémon Stadium 2



1080º Snowboarding



Excitebike 64

GoldenEye 007 on the horizon

Beyond this, the Big N has also wanted to excite players with a short preview that serves to remind the existence of the mythical GoldenEye 007. As you can see at the end of the trailer that heads this news, the Japanese company has closed the announcement of N64 games for Nintendo Switch Online with a brief presentation in which the famous secret agent is shown along with two phrases: “Available soon” y “Compatible with online play“.

Certainly, we have good reasons to subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online and enjoy the great past of the Great N. However, the latest Nintendo Direct has also surprised us with some proposals that invite us to be attentive to the upcoming releases of Nintendo Switch, as we have been able to see a brief preview of Pikmin 4, a Bayonetta 3 trailer and even the third installment of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Extra Tracks Pass.

More about: Nintendo Switch Online, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Nintendo and Nintendo Direct.