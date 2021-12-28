These are the best Alchemy cards and the ones that will annoy you the most when they play you

If you’re already bored with the usual Magic: The Gathering Arena decks in standard format, head over to Alchemy. These first weeks of play are showing that it has a future, variety and that you can make more decks than the typical monoblancos, greens and premonition

The new format of Magic: The Gathering Arena, Alchemy, It has brought a lot of controversy. For some it is a direct attack on the purity of the original game. For others, including myself, it’s a refreshing twist that revitalizes Standard, makes the same decks not always play, and brings the benefits of digital to Arena. Throughout these days we have already seen many very funny decks that are out of the ordinary. There are both aggressive, midrange and control decks, and there are something for everyone; although I think the best unemployed are the midrange. These are the ones that are straddling those fast decks that want to beat you in the first three turns, and the control ones, that want to torture you in turns and turns and turns. In this article I will not explain what these decks are, but what they are his fundamental letters that you have to get or destroy the instant they are played. Let’s go there. It is with them that the magic is made.

One of the most powerful cards of all the new cards that have been incorporated into Alchemy is Fearsome Hatchling. If they put her in front of you, and you don’t kill her in two turns, you’ve almost lost the game. This little dragon costs a colorless one and a red one, and it is an innocent 1/1 that flies; And where does its power lie? Well, in his ability. At the beginning of his controller’s final step, each dragon in his hand is cheaper by one colorless mana. Because of this bug, dragon decks are now super fast. If you combine this card with Orb of Dragons, you will have one of the more predominant, aggressive and powerful decks from Magic Arena. So if a Fearsome Hatchling is brought down, kill it instantly and mercilessly. It doesn’t matter what you put in it, but put something in it. Another card that deserves a counterspell is Hardened Hunt Master. This 4/3 green creature is Koma’s new seeker, The Cosmic Serpent. When the master arrives at the table, and in exchange for exiling a few creatures from your deck, he lets you take a creature from the bench to your hand. Be very careful with him. How his ability is activated upon landing, it won’t do you any good to throw a spark at it.

Alquimia has managed to provide a lot of diversity and variety in its intense gamesAnd the best way to play the master is by bringing him to the table from your deck with the Captain Inquisitor. The moment this creature touches the ground, and with a condition that is usually met, it will allow you to take it from where it is, bring it, and put Koma in your hand. And Merry Christmas, because Koma brings them to her if you are not able to kill her, nothing else is invoked. In addition to decks that seek to summon Koma, Captain Inquisitor is also seen a lot in decks of clergymen and angels, one of the most popular in Alchemy. These decks have been strengthened with a wonderful cardboard: Angel of Unity. Be careful because it is an angel that flies with a vital link with three resistance that only costs one colorless and one white. This means that it comes in handy to lower it quickly and stop the enemy. But it also allows something else: to put + 1 / + 1 counters on the creatures in your hand. And it is that whenever you download a cleric, he will give this power to another that you have saved. A) Yes, little by little and holding, you can fatten your creatures to finish off your opponent later.

New Alchemy Cards Bring Great Synergies

The Lycanthrope and Wolf decks have gained many integers thanks to a much-needed creature: Alpha of Bloody Wrath. This wolf costs three colorless and one red. The funny thing about it is that, when you put it down to the table, it forces another wolf or lycanthrope you control to fight with an opponent’s creature. That is, it grants a removal to the deck but it is, at the same time, a monster that attacks with four strength; in that way, the deck never lose rhythm. Along with the tenacious puppy, this Alpha will be highly played. All these cards that I have indicated are for decks between the aggressive and the midrange, but the mono-black control decks, which had been made so strong in Standard, receive a very good card in Alchemy: Bloody brushstroke. Combined with Meathook Massacre, this brushstroke is a very interesting way to win games.

Bringing it to the table invokes a blood artist. This artist emulates the effect of Meathook: whenever another creature dies, the player loses one life and you gain another. Play, knows how to show that it is a very interesting card for these decks, has many combinations and knows how to become the queen of any sacrifice strategy. And to finish, and going back to the deck with which I started this article, the one with dragons, I would not like to ignore Tirano Arrasapueblos. This annoying dragon costs two colorless and two red and flies as a 4/4. So far, everything normal, but the grace is that it causes an opponent’s land to do two points of damage until it is sacrificed. I love letters this annoying. If you can get it down fast, you are directly threatening your opponent’s mana curve, giving you a good advantage.

I hope that with the presentation of these digital cards that are being played so much, even if you were fuming about Alchemy or the format didn’t convince you, you will give it a try. I assure you that it is being a lot of fun playing game after game without encountering one or another version of Izzet with premonitions. Alquimia has managed to contribute a lot of diversity, variety, fast, intense games, and it comes accompanied of a good number of events. For my part, I am very happy with what he has contributed. Of course, we hope that the nerfing of cards that are considered very powerful is not very common, and it becomes a stable format. This is important to redeem our wildcards with confidence.