These are the best apps for Windows 10 and 11, according to Microsoft: they are all free

The Microsoft Store has been gaining a large number of very different applications over the last year, making it richer and allowing more and more users to see the sense of using it. That is why, as in the App Store or the Play Store, Microsoft also signed up in 2022 to give its particular prizes. This has allowed us to know what are the best applications that can be found for Windows 10 and 11.

This is a really great way to be able to explore tools that you didn’t know were available in the Microsoft Store until now. It should be noted that it can surprised by the quality of them and also the customization or productivity options that are presented. In this case, all the winners are completely free, but in the finalists you will be able to find an application (although very few) for which you have to make a payment.

Best utility apps

Many options can be found in the utility category that are aimed at automating tasks, diagnosing problems, logging screen usage, and even browsing drivers. As a star application, ShareX stood out, which is a free open source program that allows capture the area of ​​a screen and share it with the press of a key. All of these images can be opened in an image editor so that they can be saved later.





In addition to this, you can also find Speedtest. As its name suggests, it measures internet speed as if it were the existing web version of this meter. It offers the possibility of doing a test of the upload and download speed, as well as the ping. Ideal to know if your internet is presenting a problem or not.





Beyond these two applications, which are the most recommended, Microsoft also recognizes the following options as the most recommended:

File management

Another point of relevance when using a computer is managing files. For this there are a lot of different applications that can be used. free download. The most recommended option is Files App, which has a design very similar to the native Windows file explorer, but enriched, as it cannot detect those functions that are not by default.





In second place is Rufus, which is a tool designed to create a bootable USB with specific programs. It can be very useful when you need have Windows on a flash drive for subsequent installation. All this with a friendly interface.





But in addition to these two tools that can be found, many other applications have also been highlighted that we leave you in this list:

Open platform category

It is a reality that Windows is a platform that is aimed at anyone can innovate with it. This translates to different parts of the user interface being modified. To be able to make this change in the first place there is Auto Dark Mode that allows switch between dark and light theme automatically between schedules that you choose.





Another recommended option is EarTrumpet, which vitamin managing native sound levels of the operating system. Clicking on this application in the task bar shows all the running applications to adjust the sound levels of each of them.





But if you want a complete experience, in addition to these two options, Microsoft recommends the following list of applications:

Other special recognitions

Beyond all these applications, the community has wanted to place special emphasis on different applications so that they are always present. It has started with the entertainment in different forms, such as audio and video, since there have been many online platforms that have reached the Microsoft Store. Specifically, you can find:





But beyond entertainment, work tools in their different modalities are also highlighted. In this sense, it should be noted that applications can be found focused on 2D and 3D graphics design for all those professionals, but also to be able to finish creating music files or editing video. The most relevant applications are: