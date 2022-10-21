These are the best keyboard shortcuts for Windows 11

We have been with Windows 11 for a while now, and although we find very interesting new features, the company has not wanted to change its modus operandi too much, offering a renewed operating system, but one that feels familiar. And as you well know, in Windows we usually find a multitude of shortcuts that speed up the experience with the operating system.

In this article we wanted to collect a list with the best shortcuts for Windows 11. Although the operating system continues to offer support for the vast majority of Windows 10 shortcuts, the company has added some specific functionality to some of them.

It is worth mentioning that the shortcuts shown in the list refer to those key combinations that we can use for operating system in general, so we can use them in many situations. However, there are other specific keyboard shortcuts for each of the system applications, so it is possible that in certain programs the aforementioned shortcuts serve a different purpose.

In this list we will find keyboard shortcuts for window control, File Explorer, some more general ones, and even gestures for the touchpad of your laptop. We encourage you to put in the comment box any shortcut that we have missed to incorporate in the article.

Updated keyboard shortcuts in Windows 11





Tecla de Windows + W: open the windows widget panel. We can find weather widgets, local traffic, news, calendar and others.

Windows key + A: Open the quick settings panel, where we can find options for volume, WiFi, Bluetooth, brightness, concentration assistant and more.

Windows key + N: Open the notifications and calendar panel.

Tecla de Windows + Z: Open the snapshot group pane to get organized with multitasking and app windows.

Windows key + C: Open the Microsoft Teams chat app from the taskbar. With this shortcut we can quickly select a Teams conversation.

Windows key + Directional arrow (up): places an active window in the upper half of the screen.

Windows key + Directional arrow (down): places an active window in the lower half of the screen.

Windows key + K: open the panel connecting to other devices through casting.

Windows key + H: open the dictation tool to transcribe speech to text.

General Windows shortcuts

Windows Key + Q or Windows + S: Open the search engine inside the start menu.

Open the search engine inside the start menu. Windows key + I: Open the Windows 11 settings panel.

Open the Windows 11 settings panel. Windows key + X: Opens the context menu of the start button.

Opens the context menu of the start button. Shift + application shortcut on taskbar: Open the app immediately or open a new instance of the app

Open the app immediately or open a new instance of the app Control + Shift + application shortcut on taskbar: Open the app as administrator

Open the app as administrator Shift + right click on application shortcut on taskbar: Open the application window menu

Open the application window menu Shift + buttons grouped: Open the different grouped windows

Shortcuts for window management





Windows Key + Left: Places the active window in the left half of the screen.

Places the active window in the left half of the screen. Windows Key + Right: Places the active window in the right half of the screen.

Places the active window in the right half of the screen. Windows key + ,: Hide all windows until you release the Windows key.

Hide all windows until you release the Windows key. Windows key + M: Minimize all your windows.

Minimize all your windows. Windows key + D: Minimize all windows.

Minimize all windows. Ctrl + Shift + M: Restores all minimized windows to full screen.

Restores all minimized windows to full screen. Windows key + Start: Minimize all windows except the active one.

Minimize all windows except the active one. Windows key + T: Navigate between windows on the taskbar. Press enter to open them when they are selected.

Navigate between windows on the taskbar. Press enter to open them when they are selected. Windows key + A number: Opens the window located at the position corresponding to the number on the taskbar.

Opens the window located at the position corresponding to the number on the taskbar. Alt + Tab: You alternate between the different open windows.

You alternate between the different open windows. Alt + F4: Close the active window

Close the active window Windows Key + Shift + Left or Right: Moves the active window to another monitor, if any, to the left or right of the main one.

Moves the active window to another monitor, if any, to the left or right of the main one. Windows key + L: It locks your session and stays on the unlock screen.

It locks your session and stays on the unlock screen. Windows key + .: Open the emojis window to be able to include them in a text.

Virtual desktop shortcuts

Tecla de Windows + Tab: The view of your current virtual desktops opens.

The view of your current virtual desktops opens. Tecla de Windows + Ctrl + D: Create a new virtual desktop

Create a new virtual desktop Windows Key + Ctrl + Left: You move to the virtual desktop on the left.

You move to the virtual desktop on the left. Windows Key + Ctrl + Right: You move to the virtual desktop on the right.

You move to the virtual desktop on the right. Tecla de Windows + Ctrl + F4: Close the active virtual desktop.

Shortcuts for File Explorer





Windows key + E: Launch the file explorer.

Launch the file explorer. Alt + D: Go to the address bar.

Go to the address bar. Ctrl + E: Select all the files and folders in your folder.

Select all the files and folders in your folder. Ctrl + F: Go to the search bar.

Go to the search bar. Ctrl + N: Open a new file explorer window.

Open a new file explorer window. Ctrl + W: Close the active window.

Close the active window. Ctrl + mouse wheel: Change the size of displayed items.

Change the size of displayed items. Alt + P: Opens and closes the preview panel.

Opens and closes the preview panel. Alt + Enter: Go to the properties.

Go to the properties. Alt + Right Arrow: Go to the next file.

Go to the next file. Alt + Arrow arrives: Go back to the folder to which the file belongs where you are.

Go back to the folder to which the file belongs where you are. Alt + Left Arrow: Go to the previous file.

Go to the previous file. Fin: Go to the bottom of the content window.

Go to the bottom of the content window. Start: Go to the top of the content window.

Go to the top of the content window. F11: Maximize or minimize the active window.

Shortcuts for text management and control





Ctrl + V o Shift + Insert: Paste a text where we have the cursor.

Paste a text where we have the cursor. Ctrl + C o Ctrl + Insert: Copies the selected text to the clipboard.

Copies the selected text to the clipboard. Ctrl + X: Cuts the selected text to the clipboard.

Cuts the selected text to the clipboard. Ctrl + A: Select the entire text of the page.

Select the entire text of the page. Ctrl + F: Write a text to search for it on the page.

Write a text to search for it on the page. Shift + Left, Right, Up or Down: Move the cursor through the text selecting the one you pass along the way. Continue pressing the keys to select more text.

Move the cursor through the text selecting the one you pass along the way. Continue pressing the keys to select more text. Ctrl + Shift + Left or Right: Move the cursor one word to the left or right by selecting the text you hover over.

Move the cursor one word to the left or right by selecting the text you hover over. Shift + Start or End: Move the cursor to the beginning or end of the line by selecting the text you hover over.

Move the cursor to the beginning or end of the line by selecting the text you hover over. Shift + RePág o AvPág: Move the cursor to the top or bottom of the visible screen by selecting the text you hover over.

Move the cursor to the top or bottom of the visible screen by selecting the text you hover over. Ctrl + Shift + Start or End: Move the cursor to the top or bottom of the text by selecting the one you hover over.

Other useful shortcuts

Ctrl + Shift + Esc: Open the Windows 11 task manager.

Open the Windows 11 task manager. Windows key + R: Opens the Run dialog box.

Opens the Run dialog box. Shift + Supr: Permanently delete a file without sending it to the trash.

Permanently delete a file without sending it to the trash. Tecla de Windows + U: Access the Ease of Access Center.

Access the Ease of Access Center. Tecla de Windows + Imp Pant Petsis: Make a screenshot that is automatically saved in the screenshots folder, inside the Pictures folder.

Make a screenshot that is automatically saved in the screenshots folder, inside the Pictures folder. Tecla de Windows + Shift + S: Open the screenshot menu to decide which area to capture.

Open the screenshot menu to decide which area to capture. Windows key + G: Open the game bar.

Open the game bar. Windows key + Alt + G: If enabled, starts screen recording in the background.

If enabled, starts screen recording in the background. Windows key + Alt + R: Stop the screen recording.

Stop the screen recording. Windows key + P: With a second screen connected, navigate between display modes.

With a second screen connected, navigate between display modes. Windows key + “+”: Zoom in with the Magnifier app.

Zoom in with the Magnifier app. Windows key + “-“: Zoom out with the Magnifier app.

Zoom out with the Magnifier app. Tecla de Windows + CTRL + SHIFT + B: If you have any problems with your monitor, what you see on the screen or the graphics on your PC, you can press this key combination to have Windows reset your graphics driver. This can fix visual issues without having to restart your computer.

If you have any problems with your monitor, what you see on the screen or the graphics on your PC, you can press this key combination to have Windows reset your graphics driver. This can fix visual issues without having to restart your computer. Windows key + (#): If you press the Windows key next to any number from 1 to 0 on your keyboard, you can open the application that is pinned to the taskbar in that position. For example, if you have Microsoft Edge pinned to the super bar first, you can press Windows Key + 1 and it will open the browser.

Touchpad gestures



