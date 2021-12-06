These are the best mobile games of 2021 according to the Apple App Store

The company has delivered its awards, with League of Legends: Wild Rift as the big winner.

2021 is coming to an end and, how could it be otherwise, the various awards for the best games of the year are already being distributed worldwide. That includes the mobile devices, increasingly used all over the planet by all kinds of player profiles. After knowing the winners by Google, they have now received the lucky ones according to Apple’s criteria.

Thus, the App Store Awards They have left us with League of Legends: Wild Rift as a great winner for iPhone. Marvel Future Revolution has been chosen as the best game for iPad, and if we look at Apple Arcade, the company’s subscription service, it is Fantasian who has won.

Here is the complete list of winners for the best games of 2021 according to the Apple App Store:

Games:

IPhone Game of the Year: League of Legends: Wild Rift by Riot Games.

IPad Game of the Year: Marvel Future Revolution, from Netmarble Corporation.

Mac Game of the Year: Myst by Cyan.

Apple TV Game of the Year: Space Marshals 3 by Pixelbite.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Mistwalker’s Fantasian.

Apps:

IPhone App of the Year: Toca Life World, by Toca Boca.

IPad App of the Year: LumaFusion, by LumaTouch.

Mac App of the Year: Craft by Luki Labs Limited.

Apple TV App of the Year: DAZN, from DAZN Group.

Apple Watch App of the Year: Carrot Weather by Grailr.

If you are not interested in mobile titles, remember that this week we will have the gala of The Game Awards 2021, which will also have a multitude of announcements for 2022. But, if you come for the awards, you can take a look at the list of nominees, with practically thirty categories chosen.

