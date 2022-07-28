These are the best Multiversus characters: ordered tier list

Although unlocking the characters of Multiversus is one of the great doubts of the players, it falls behind if we compare it with the million dollar question: what are the best fighters on campus and what is its place in the tier list.

Here you will find all the characters separated from best to worst. We know that it is charming to play that fighter that you like so much, but let’s be honest: at the end of the day, we all want to win, and for that you have to catch the most broken keko.

Tier list of the best Multiversus characters





Tier S

Are here the best dolls in the game, the ones you have to wear if you want to win.





Harley Quinn : His ability to detonate explosives from a distance is VERY fast and he has quite a few knock back attacks to cut down opponents’ tempo.

: His ability to detonate explosives from a distance is VERY fast and he has quite a few knock back attacks to cut down opponents’ tempo. Batman : One of the best fighters in the game thanks to the hook (which gives him a lot of mobility) and the possibility of pushing the enemy with the bombs (in addition to all the crap he can throw, like batarangs).

: One of the best fighters in the game thanks to the hook (which gives him a lot of mobility) and the possibility of pushing the enemy with the bombs (in addition to all the crap he can throw, like batarangs). Bugs Bunny: Although he defends at close range, his ability to fill the screen with projectiles makes him a real headache for the enemy team, in addition to his down special, which makes him invincible.

Tier A

Although they are one step below the best in the game, being more than decent characters that do not require many hours to get the chicha out of them.





Lebron James : The combination of ranged and close range attacks make him quite a versatile fighter. In addition to the buffs he gives to allies, he has some hits that knock opponents back quite a bit.

: The combination of ranged and close range attacks make him quite a versatile fighter. In addition to the buffs he gives to allies, he has some hits that knock opponents back quite a bit. Tom y Jerry: They follow the Bugs Bunny philosophy, having very good ranged attacks but being able to defend themselves at short distances if necessary. Being able to aim his attacks from a distance, his control of space is outrageous.

They follow the Bugs Bunny philosophy, having very good ranged attacks but being able to defend themselves at short distances if necessary. Being able to aim his attacks from a distance, his control of space is outrageous. Jake the dog: He controls space very well and, to top it off, he is one of the easiest combo characters in the game.

He controls space very well and, to top it off, he is one of the easiest combo characters in the game. Finn the human: the fact that he can move while attacking and that he blocks projectiles makes him a huge asset in 2v2 fights.

Tier B

The two Tier B characters are more than decent, but require a very good knowledge of the movements and synergies with the couple to get all the chicha out of them.





Superman : Superman has a LOT of mobility and hits like a truck, but he needs an ally to “set up” enemies in order to hit them. It has a pretty good grip, but don’t abuse it.

: Superman has a LOT of mobility and hits like a truck, but he needs an ally to “set up” enemies in order to hit them. It has a pretty good grip, but don’t abuse it. Shaggy: Having a 50/50 range of attacks at close and long range, Shaggy is a bit “in no man’s land”. The best thing he has is the ability to heal allies and hit hard when he gets angry.

Tier C

If you REALLY like some of the concepts of these characters, give it without fear, but you will be at a disadvantage, you know.





Taz: the one who was the best character in the game is now at the bottom of the list after the nerf he has eaten. Very good on the ground, he suffers a lot to swing in the air.

the one who was the best character in the game is now at the bottom of the list after the nerf he has eaten. Very good on the ground, he suffers a lot to swing in the air. Wonder Woman: although she follows the same concept as Finn the human (she can have projectiles) the fact that she is so focused on supporting her ally places her low on the tier list.

although she follows the same concept as Finn the human (she can have projectiles) the fact that she is so focused on supporting her ally places her low on the tier list. Arya Stark: It has abilities to set up combos from a distance and to deal massive damage, but you have to take a VERY good look at the doll. If you’re just starting out and don’t know much about the game, you’d better choose another character unless you want to spend hours on it.

It has abilities to set up combos from a distance and to deal massive damage, but you have to take a VERY good look at the doll. If you’re just starting out and don’t know much about the game, you’d better choose another character unless you want to spend hours on it. Velma: This fighter is VERY good at range, but she needs the constant help of an ally to stay away from the enemy. It is best to combine her with a character that hits hard at close range to get the most out of her.

Tier D

Let’s make one thing clear: these characters are NOT bad (or not all of them). However, the number of hours you are going to have to invest in them It doesn’t make up for much, so keep that in mind.



