These are the best paid programming languages ​​​​and that will make it easier for you to get a job

Hired’s 2022 State of Software Engineers report has analyzed more than 366,000 interactions between companies and developers in the labor market throughout 2021. Important conclusions have been drawn from there. One of them, which are the best valued and most sought after programming languages ​​by companies.

Notably, software engineers specializing in the Go programming language received 1.8 times more interview requests compared to the market average. Go is being adopted by large companies, like Uber, Twitch and Slack. Go is a Google language. It is not new, it is on its way to 15 years, but the interest it has raised from Internet giants is new.

On the other hand, developers who master ruby ​​on rails (a web application framework used by companies like Airbnb, GitHub, and Shopify dating back to 2011) received 1.78 times more interview requests. React, the front-end JavaScript library, is also in high demand. According to Hired, startups and established companies are turning to React with one goal: to redesign their platforms.

In the 2020 study of the same Hired, the three most sought-after languages ​​were Gol, Scala and Ruby.

Developer preferred programming languages





Hired also surveyed 2,000 developers to identify the programming languages ​​they like the most and the ones they least like. There weren’t many surprises. as Python, JavaScript, Java, TypeScript and C# made the top five posts.

Developers consider these languages have useful and well-maintained libraries and they are easy to use and functional, which makes programming on them more enjoyable.

These results are similar to other information that we have already echoed in Genbeta. Like when 15,000 developers responded on Twitter which was their favorite programming language and which one they hated. On the other hand, the annual JetBrains developer survey, to which 20,000 programmers responded, Java, JavaScript, Python and C# as the programming languages ​​most used by developers.

most hated languages

As for the languages ​​that you like the least include PHP, Swift, Scala, R, and Objective-C, which software engineers they find more complex and “overwhelming”, with some developers saying they have had “a bad experience working with them”.

According to a 2020 study by Stack Overflow, the most hated was VBA, disowned by 80.4% of all respondents. This one was followed Objective-C, Perl, Assembly, C, PHP, RubyC++, Java, R, Haskell, y Scala.