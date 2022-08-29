These are the biggest advantages and limitations

At present, the videos made by our mobile devices at high quality take up a lot of space in the internal storage of these. That is why we are always looking for the best way to store them in order to rescue them whenever we want and never lose them. The best solution in these cases is a cloud service, and YouTube for videos may be ideal, although it has some limitations.

Like any average user, we are always on the hunt for the best service that meets the typical rule of good pretty and cheap, although if it is free, the better. Google Photos without a doubt could meet this requirement by having free unlimited storage until they removed it. This is why YouTube began to be chosen as an alternative to Google Photos and it can certainly be a great idea. Although as we say, it has its pros and cons as we will tell you.

Use YouTube as a repository for memories

When we think about videos and where to upload them, it is mandatory that YouTube comes to mind. This is definitely the largest video bank that exists today, although there is a concept of this platform. It is always related to the world of influencers, gamers who upload their gameplays for others to see and also with information. But the truth is that we must remember that it is a platform to which anyone can upload their videos.





Simply by having a Google account you can open your own channel, but this does not always mean that you are going to start uploading videos with the aim of monetizing them or that others see them searching. You can just serve like a drawer where you keep all your videos and where there is no bar at the bottom that tells you how much storage you have left.

Thus, on the platform you can upload all the videos you want without any storage limit. It will be collected in this way in a history to consult at any time, something that can get out of the mentality that many people may have regarding this Google platform.

The main advantages of saving videos on YouTube

As we have mentioned before, there are as many pros as cons of using the Google platform to be able to store your videos without an economic purpose. The first of them, and without a doubt one of the most important for the vast majority of users, is that it is totally free and accessible to any type of user. Nobody should put a card to be charged a monthly fee, as if it happens in other services such as Google Photos, where a subscription must be paid in order to have more space.

But this is not the only added advantage when working with YouTube as a store for video files. In this case, the following main advantages can be found:

Ability to upload videos with a 4K resolution regardless of the size it can have as there is no maximum limit.

Possibility of making edits with YouTube’s own tools, creating much more customizable videos.

Ease of sharing video with other people, since you simply have to pass the corresponding link as if it were any other video. It does not matter if it is hidden, since it can be generated.

Capacity of download the videos at any time via the list of uploads in your channel manager.

To this must also be added that you will have the videos in a secure platform. No one can access these files if they don’t have your Google account and it’s quite difficult for there to be any kind of leak.





This is also added to the ease that exists to access these uploaded videos from any device. The YouTube app is on most operating systemsbut it can also be accessed via the web as it is really accessible and adapted to any computer or web browser.

Disadvantages to consider

But in addition to having all these disadvantages, we must also see the negative part that YouTube has when it comes to storing all these videos on the Google platform. The first one is that does not have an organization system as if they exist on other platforms that are meant to save personal videos like Google Photos.

In this way you will forget about automatically generating some kind of memory with these videos, monitoring your location and even making edits to this data. Only you will be able to settle for making an organization through the date and time the video was uploaded, but at no time taking the metadata of the video that geolocates it and positions it in the timeline. Without a doubt, this can be a big problem for all those people who want everything organized.





But beyond this, also Other disadvantages should be noted that are really important to keep in mind when using YouTube as a memory lane. These can be summarized in the following points:

The content that is uploaded to the platform will have an associated ID obtained after passing a verification system by Google algorithms. In this way, it is about managing and identifying all the contents that may infringe some type of copyright regulation.

In some cases, the YouTube algorithm will be able to eliminate the videos that you have uploaded to the platform, even if it is hidden and without any type of monetization. This is something that applies to all when uploading a video that has background music that is copyrighted. This also applies to sensitive content that can be detected by the algorithm and removed. And no one is interested in the fact that a beautiful memory can finally be left in the bin and without the possibility of recovering it.

Despite the fact that the video can be downloaded from the platform and retrieved locally to be able to relive it, even if it is in 4K resolution the download will compress the video in such a way that the quality is reduced . This is something that is confirmed by YouTube, and without a doubt being able to transfer a video to another storage system can be a big problem.

When playing a video, and even if it is private, ads may appear before it is played, making it impossible to view it at the moment.

In short, YouTube can be an ideal platform to act as a storage cloud for your souvenir videos, by not have limited storage. But it presents a problem in case of having sensitive content or copyrighted music. This means that you have to take into account whether this free option is worth it to you, or if, on the other hand, you prefer to pay for a cloud that is exclusively dedicated to this type of content.