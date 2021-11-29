these are the challenges i have faced as an absolute noob

Don’t ask me how, but I’ve been going through League of Legends for 12 years knowing that it is one of the most popular games on PC and in the world. Not that I wasn’t attracted to it or anything, but between the fact that I was happy with other games and that everything I heard from LoL was bad things —If it’s for sick people, that if the community is very toxic, you know— well, I just hadn’t put on it. I have had an account for a long time, but hadn’t gone beyond the tutorial. Now, in the middle of 2021, I got serious.

It will be because of the emotion that Arcane arouses, or because of the rest of the interesting projects that Riot Games He has in his hands at the moment, but the truth is that I left 20 euros to buy some champions of each role to see which one suited me the most and I have been joining forces with my colleagues for a few days. Looking at the Skill Capped content on YT, too, because this is about looking for a lot of outside information. And it is that no matter how much fun I have, in practice learn it can be a … painful experience.

The LoL accessibility problem

Like so many complex games, League of Legends welcomes new players with a tutorial. In it, they teach you the basics: how to move around the stage, launch skills or what are the objectives of the game. But once you finish those minutes of practice and get into a quick game, everyone wait for you a series of knowledge and skills that realistically, you neither know nor know that you do not know.

You have to know where to place wards, how you can help out in the jungle or when to stay behind; as well as the objects that you must take and buy. The list of possible complaints is endless: you don’t have to hit the minions, the “ulti” is not thrown there, you have wasted the Flash. Maybe you can blame other people how they explain these things to you, but they are not to blame for LoL being such a game abrupt – knowing that it is also the smoothest MOBA of all, they say.

Under normal conditions, I would say that the grace of the game is slowly learning these lessons as you evolve as a player. But of course, that is not worth much to us here because the moment you enter a PvP game you have to evolve in parallel to a group of people who have most likely been playing for a long time. If you are not able to be at their level, you unbalance the game and generate frustration. Let’s look at some examples of common situations that I have faced.





Everything is done and thought before you

I remember a video where Mark Brown from Game Maker’s Toolkit was talking about accessibility in strategy games. He noted, with good reason, that the tutorials of the genre are used to take us by the hand: “click on this building, create such a number of soldiers and then do this other”. Irremediably, you advance in the level; but if nobody tells you why you are doing those things, how do you know when to build or attack, well you continue stuck as a gamer. Something similar happens with League of Legends.

If I want to play as the duo Nunu & Willump, the first thing I do is go to u.gg and see how I have to set the runes, in what order do I have to unlock the skills and what are the objects that interest me. If I don’t have my phone handy, it doesn’t matter: the game suggests the best objects that I can craft based on which opponents I’m facing. But don’t ask me why I buy those objects, I have no idea. They tell me for the fourth item to choose between Thornmail, which does magic damage, and Spirit Visage, which gives me a buff passive to the shields and healing they generate on me, among other things. Well, okay, I guess.





In the end you end up doing things well, yes. But have you learned them, or have you memorized them? I have seen many guides for beginners of LoL on the internet, but not many cover that wide period that separates the tutorial from the (more or less) domination of concepts, basic strategies and the like. If you are at that point, I think the most sensible thing to do is look for information on the character stats and pay close attention to the descriptions of skills, items, and even the reports that appear on the screen just when you are killed. It is a slow process, but necessary.

You don’t know you have a problem

Google says that League of Legends has 157 champions at the time of this writing. Of course, not all are equally popular: the metagame changes as patches arrive or the price of the characters varies. And even then, with a relatively predictable repertoire of opponents, it’s hard to understand when you have a problem. Playing as Nasus, I’ve learned the hard way that Teemo is my counter number one. But if what I have in front of me is another opponent, then read the situation it is considerably more complicated. And it has consequences.



Recognizing your opponent can be challenging if every time you see him he has another skin.

Are they running away from me, or are they waiting for a jungle to come to their aid to push me together? If it’s the latter, you may not know until it’s too late. You die, and for half a minute the opposing team does the one thing you’ve been told to do: farmear minions with the Q. You come back, at a disadvantage, waiting for the game to advance to a point where everyone can push the enemy’s base at the same time.

If you think of Pokémon, you will see that the creatures of Game Freak are very easy to recognize: many are simple balls with eyes whose appearance changes a little as they evolve, and if that were not enough you can recognize them by name (eg Drifloon is drift + balloon). In League of Legends it is more difficult to stay with people’s faces, because many champions have a complex appearance that you do not even get to see up close and they wear skins of all kinds. Fortunately, there is an option to rename of summoners for that of their champions.

Learn during an exam





I firmly believe that in many aspects of life, it is better make a mistake about something and learn from it to do things right by inertia until you fail. In a video game like Call of Duty, we are lucky to constantly make mistakes, so we also learn all the time: your soldier falls to the ground and you see a replay of what happened from the enemy’s perspective, so you can clearly see where your mistake was . Have you looked out where it does not touch? Have you walked out of a corner instead of sliding? Have you aimed when you could have shot from the hip? Well you take note and try do better in 3, 2, 1, ya.

League of Legends is a game where very complex plays occur in a very short period of time. Like Pyke, you can make a combo that extends the charged Q through the wall by means of a Flash or kill through the wall with an R only to return to the other side immediately afterwards. Seeing the most functional teams spinning these kinds of tasks in just a few tenths of a second inspires me a lot of respect, but of course, the teamfights and these fights occur only when there are specific circumstances and are also decisive moments for departure. Things happen around you that you cannot even interpret, let alone execute.

Learn from things that happen so fast It is difficult, but perhaps the ones that pass slowly are even worse. I remember seeing a tutorial where they told me which monster camps I have to clear to get to that level before certain dragon appears at minute X, for example. There are many things that happen in a half hour game, but you don’t realize that you are missing something or that you should have leveled up more until you reach the end. If you arrive, because some items are insurmountable from minute 10 and you end up in a surrender without knowing what happened.

Deal with other players on your team





There is no shame in messing up when you screw up something that you have not yet fully mastered, but personally I find it very unpleasant to know that I am clouding the experience from other players. So until I feel that I have mastered the rhythm of the game and my role in it, I will continue to play against bots. But still, I wish I had an L like drivers in training, or a sprout next to my name as in Final Fantasy XIV, so that my teammates are aware of why I do not finish doing well at certain points in the game.

In my experience, play with friends It is the best way to avoid toxicity – it is recommended to deactivate the chat directly, which seems reasonable to me but far from ideal – but even then it is unpleasant to see that your partner bot lane lose your temper when dying because you have wasted a skill or you have not helped him to push properly. Inevitable things, I suppose, that go hand in hand with the bad reputation that the game is spent on networks. Not everything is bad, it is also said, because celebrating your companions with stickers and gestures also become friends. That’s the healthiest way to learn, I think, even if it’s slow and bumpy.