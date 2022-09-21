These are the delicate consequences for Rockstar of the GTA 6 leak

The leak of Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most surreal chapters that have been experienced in recent times in the video game industry. Rockstar’s impregnable fortress thrown wide open. What are the consequences of the present situation? We went over it with some industry leaders, developers, and communication teams.

Until a few hours ago we thought that Rockstar was the paradigm of the impregnable tower, a territory free of leaks from which nothing escaped. Without wanting to fall into the cliché, “higher towers have fallen”: the GTA 6 leak has shown that the Take-Two studio is also human. Is such a leak that problematic? On many and varied levels, yes. We tend to think that everyone understands that what is leaked responds to a video game still in development and that everyone will take what is consumed with tweezers and caution, but this is never the case: the leak does incalculable damage to Rockstar in general and Grand Theft Auto 6 in general. particular.

For this reason, at 3DJuegos we wanted to speak with some representatives of the sector to find out their opinion and what it would mean for them to find themselves in a situation like that of the team after Red Dead Redemption. Is there total shielding? The boss of a well-known national studio, whom we will call Trevor to guarantee his anonymity, tells us his vision: “Strategies to avoid leaks: always have the NDA (non disclosure agreement or confidentiality agreements in Spanish) signed, both by the people who are part of the team and by subcontractors.” Another studio leader, Michael, tells us about his experience in his team: “You work with a third-party source code, so in addition to trust, professionalism is required from the team members. We all work under a confidentiality agreement that is included in the contract. What it means, in short, is that from the inside we are a club and from the outside we are a convent. There is no talk”. But does good faith and trust beyond the NDA prevent leaks? Not really, Trevor tells us: “Beyond that, it’s impossible to avoid possible leaks… to do that, you’d have to check emails, frisk people before leaving, and all of that is mindful of people’s freedom.”

A developer from one of the most important studios in England, Franklin, tells us how they shield their offices: “In my experience, the PCs where I work are controlled, you can’t install unauthorized programs, there are all kinds of antivirus, when you open a link there is like a program that tracks the website you go to… it’s all pretty cool, but of course, leaks can always happen if the employee, I don’t know, if he starts recording the screen with a phone or copy small files from here to there.” How does Michael’s studio work remotely? “All of our material is encrypted. We give our computers to those who work remotely with encrypted communications, encrypted disks, very restricted access systems, it is necessary for people to have a fixed IP… security is not taken lightly”.

a team thing

How does the developer operate when such cases occur? According to the protocol of Franklin’s British company (in which they do not sign NDAs for projects but do sign a contract not to mention the projects they work on) “the only thing employees have to do if they see comments outside is notify the company’s marketing team, they can never be in an active conversation about something like that, because if we do, we make life more difficult for the company.” Michael stands in the Dantesque situation that leaking the source code represents for Rockstar, since “it would be a very fat eggplant. Imagine that the source code ends up in other games. Imagine that those games are patented before, since in the United States can patent the software, and they start suing Rockstar for their own source code. It’s something that may sound ridiculous but it’s already happened. Little joke.

Imagine that the source code ends up in other games. Imagine they start suing Rockstar for their own code“Although everything is speculation, the best scenario in the present situation would be for the situation to remain an anecdote, for people to forget about it and Rockstar to release its super trailer and confirm what we all know: compare it with what was leaked and confirm that everything looks much better, because I assure you that everything is going to look much better. The worst scenario? That there are consequences that affect development, which implies delays and implies anger on the part of the user, which implies storms in social networks , which means changes in the direction or the creative process of the game, which means changes in the marketing process of the project, which means unimaginable consequences, so it comes out worse and later”. Trevor, with a more general peripheral version of the product, considers that “responding to a leak like the one in GTA 6 is complex, since not only those who manage the company, but also its shareholders see that there is a hole in the security of the company. company and above all, in a video game company, that its IP is its maximum value, knowing the fragility in which they are is always something negative“.

Of course, Trevor considers that “the hacked developer should not be blamed since the problem could be: 1. Human error, 2. Error in the security chain or security protocols.” How does the situation affect the team? “Especially to the marketing and communication strategy, it’s going to hell! Today, the product’s line of communication, both in the message and in the times, is measured perfectly. A leak of these dimensions dynamites the entire communication plan of the same and right now they not only have to ‘stop the blow’ but they have to deal with the current user feedback against their pre-alpha, make a containment plan so that it is known that the game will have more quality, etc… Rockstar’s marketing department must be abuzz right now!”

The saddest thing is that the developer is probably responsible for the leak“The saddest thing is not that you can blame the developer, it’s that the developer is probably responsible for the leak,” warns Michael, “security measures have been put in place and barriers have still been breached. Either by human factor, inefficient security (although they are usually security audited by third parties). We received an average of about 20 monthly intrusion attempts from countries like China or Russia. Imagine the number of attacks that Rockstar can receive “. “It will affect the morale of the team a lot. They will feel bad because it sucks for everyone and the team spirit works a bit like that. There will be an investigation process organized by the board and it will be exhaustive and very intrusive. It is done as a matter of security because it is necessary to know how the leak has been, which is an extra stress for people who have been working in the industry for a long time and who still have a lot to work on it”.

Punishments and responsibilities

And what would be the punishment for breaking the agreement with the firm? Franklin confesses that he does not understand what would lead someone from the team to leak details about his work (“unless there was someone very burned out”, he specifies), but it seems that he has never been clarified “the consequence of breaking something like that”. He believes that it would depend “on how serious the situation is, they would study the case. They might just give you a disciplinary punishment or they’ll just throw you out.” The situation at Rockstar has become clearer in recent hours, in which the firm has made a statement addressing the problem, but our developer believes that the investigation will continue “until we see whose problem it was”.

Trevor tells us what he would have done in a situation like the present (although he reminds us with great humility on numerous occasions that his work does not have the significance of the Grand Theft Auto saga): “Recommended modus operandi.- Try to detect the failure in the security chain so that it does not happen again, trying to maintain production times to prevent it from generating delays and, above all, and as I have already mentioned before, effectively and positively manage the communication of the product to close this online crisis and so that you can even get positive ‘Thanks to your feedback we will continue working on etc, etc…’. For me, the key to solving a problem is thinking about how to turn the tables so that instead of a ‘con’ it ends up being something ‘positive'”.

In Rockstar there will be disappointments, suffering and the occasional dismissalAlthough saddened by the situation, Michael is more crude: “In Rockstar there will be trouble, suffering and the occasional dismissal. The point is that your confidentiality agreement means that you cannot disclose anything except official channels. It is not just to guarantee that marketing take control of the communication, it is a very serious matter that can blow up in your face. If you have a very clear vision of the game and you take half-made images, people judge them as final material. In a commercial product with billions of investment can be a very negative impact. People can have two fingers in front, but the masses do not. Everything is magnified and it can become a very serious mistake. “