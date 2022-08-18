These are the eccentricities of the house of Amparín Serrano: a lift chair, slides and even a library in the heights

The immense home of Amaprín Serrano has a unique style full of eccentricities

On August 12, social networks and multiple media outlets announced the sensitive death of the Mexican designer Amparo Serrano. Better known as Amparín, the 56-year-old woman ventured into the entertainment world as one of the members of the renowned 80’s pop group FlangeHowever, fame and success came into his life with the creation of his Distroller brand.

Despite the fact that the news of his death caused great commotion among the world of design and entertainment, few details have been revealed about the death of Amparín Serrano, which is why multiple speculations and rumors began to circulate on social networks that pointed as the cause of his death to a mysterious lift chair that the former member of Flange he had in the middle of his living room.

And, as bizarre as it may seem, the popular graphic designer extended her creativity not only in her brand but also in every detail of her home located south of Mexico Citysame that has different eccentricities and luxuries that are far from being what is known as an average house of a Mexican or Mexican.

The peculiar house is located south of Mexico City (Photo: Instagram / @amparinserrano)

Before the death of the founder of Distroller became known, through her account Tik Tok his daughter Minnie West shared in a small video part of the unconventional home that left more than one of his thousands of followers amazed.

It is worth mentioning that Amparín Serrano used to share on his social networks, especially in Instagram, photographs of the common areas of your home; either alone or with friends, every time the designer posted an image showing her house, the comment box was filled with praise, compliments and even requests by Internet users to the designer to show other areas of her home and even to invite them to meet her.

And it is not for less since the extravagant house, located in San Ángel south of Mexico City, looks like it was taken from an amusement park. In the videos and photographs shared by both the former member of Flange As for his daughters, it can be seen that the home he lived in has a colorful design that of course evokes the palette of colors and animations that Amparín Serrano created for his Distroller brand.

Even in what appears to be the living room, it is possible to appreciate an immense mural with the iconic and characteristic caricature of the Virgin of Guadalupe that was present in each one of the designs of Amparín Serrano.

The home of the former member of flans had a unique design (Photo: Instagram / @amparinserrano)

Between radiant colors, very high ceilings, embroidered cushions and paintings, Amparín Serrano made his house a rare attraction to see in Mexico and, although the design alone usually impresses, The home of the Mexican designer climbs other levels by having a lift chair in the middle of the room.

According to her daughter’s statements and the publications that she former member of Flange shared on his social networks, this chair was used by Amparín Serrano to take his French classes or to practice his violin skills. Additionally, if she or any of her visitors had trouble using the stairs, the home also had a chair with rails that could carry anyone comfortably up to the second floor of the peculiar mansion.

The designer’s home had a raised library (Photo: Instagram / @amparinserrano)

And if that was not enough, Between the walls of the home of Amparín Serrano there are also slides that although it is unknown where they lead, in the video shared by his daughter it can be seen that an adult person fits perfectly.

In addition, the house has an unusual system of capsules that are sent under pressure to carry any type of product to other rooms through a transparent tube; Furthermore, since using bookcases is very boring, the Mexican designer opted for an elevated library the reach of which is via scaffolding which, admittedly looks amazing, but access appears to be somewhat tricky and even dangerous.

From what was shared by her daughters and by herself on social networks, it is also known that the house of Amparín Serrano had a complete room exclusively dedicated to the collection of Mexican designer dolls and to which only she had access. On her part, the dining room had a completely different design in black and white, adorned with a tapestry that had the face of the designer herself, that of her daughters and multiple friends and acquaintances of the family printed on it.

The striking and unusual nature of Amparín Serrano’s house has caused a stir in recent days and, although some Internet users have praised the incredible design and originality of his home many others have pointed out that some of its attractions could be extremely dangerous for anyonewhich has given rise to the rumor that the Mexican designer allegedly died due to a fall from her elevator chair.

KEEP READING:

The family relationship that Belinda had with Amparo “Amparín” Serrano

Distroller, the “classist, racist and pro-life” brand left by Amparín Serrano after his death

Belinda made a tutorial on how to prepare her hamburgers and users exploded: “I can’t wait to want to tattoo myself”