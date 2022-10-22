These are the Ecuadorian players who have the best chance of going to the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Pervis Estupiñan, one of the names that seem safe in Gustavo Alfaro’s final list heading to Qatar 2022. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

One month after the ball rolls in the studio Al Bayt from the city of Jor and start the Qatar World Cup 2022, Ecuador prepares for the debut against the host country. even with the case Byron Castillo background and pending the response of the CAS to the appeal filed by Chile to FIFA’s decision, the preparation of those led by Gustavo Alfaro run its course.

Taking into account the usual players in the process towards the World Cup, the calls for the FIFA dates, and now the microcycle with nine of the players who should be in Qatar that was published this Friday, The importance that the Argentine coach has given to the assembly of the payroll from behind is ratified.

The five friendlies that Ecuador played in preparation for Qatar 2022 allowed several conclusions to be drawn. Although the coach himself is clear that the priority in the squad list will be taken by the group that played the qualifiers (therefore, the style of play will be maintained with the defensive block as the highest priority), fans miss a greater use of offensive variants. In fact, if the tricolor team is characterized by something, it is by not playing with a midfielder, leading to the weight of the attack being transferred to the bands. Alfaro also seems to be aware of that, since three forwards will participate in the microcycle that will run from October 24 to November 5: Michael Estrada, Ayrton Preciado y Djorkaeff Reasco.

Analyzing position by position, however, There seem to be no doubts for Alfaro in the preparation of the payroll. In goal it seems that confidence in Alexander Domínguez remains unchanged. Hernan Galindez would be called to be the second goalkeeper, while with the third goalkeeper it is expected that it will be a bid between Moisés Ramirez, champion of the South American Conmebol with Independiente Del Valle y Pedro Ortiz of Emelecin which, except for surprise, the first should prevail.

What Alfaro has clearer at the moment is the defense. Waiting for the outcome of the story with Byron Castillo, who earned a place in the starting lineup during the tie, Angelo Preciado he presents himself as an equally reliable option on the right flank. The central ones Felix Torres y Piero Hincapie they seem immovable as central. On the left there also seems to be no doubts with Pervis Estupinan y Diego Palacios. As spare parts the most feasible could be Robert Arboleda, Xavier Arreaga y Jackson Porozo.

In midfield is where the competition will be fiercest. Taking into account that Ecuador used to play with a line of three during the qualifying matches, Carlos Gruezo and Moisés Caicedo are presented as the safest. The third flyer could be between Jose Cifuentes, Alan Franco y Jhegson Mendez. Everything will depend on whether Alfaro prefers to prioritize the physique or the versatility that allows him to give some play in the center, when the bands do not give the expected results.

Gonzalo Plata, one of the great figures of Ecuador during the qualifying round for Qatar 2022. Photo: Conmebol.

In the bands there also seems to be no doubts about who should be. Gonzalo Silver y Angel Mena should be the options on the right, while Romario Ibarra y Jeremy Sarmiento they would do the same for the left wing. Where if there are doubts is in the center forward position, Well, even with the good general performance of Ecuador in the tie, there were times when the task of scoring goals was more complicated than expected. That forced Alfaro to play on certain occasions with two strikers at the top. That is why although End of Valencia y Michael Estrada They seem to have their safe ticket to Qatar, other variants are missing in the rival area. This could explain the calls of Reasco and Preciado to the microcycle.

Faced with the fact that Alfaro does not usually have a more traditional playmaker, it is not surprising that one of the names that is most requested to enter the call is that of Júnior Sornoza, one of the great figures of Independiente Del Valle during the last Conmebol Sudamericana. However, if the coach’s scheme remains as rigid as it has been up to now, it seems difficult for the Chino take place in the list of 26 players who will represent Ecuador in the World Cup.

Possible list of players summoned to the Qatar 2022 World Cup:

archers

Alexander Domínguez (League of Quito)

Hernan Galindez (Aucas)

Moises Ramirez (Independent Valley)

defenses

Byron Castillo (Leon – Mexico)

Angelo Preciado (KRC Genk – Belgium)

Felix Torres (Santos Laguna – Mexico)

Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen – Germany)

Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton – England)

Diego Palacios (Los Angeles FC – USA)

Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders)

Robert Arboleda (São Paulo – Brazil)

Jackson Porozo (Troyes – France)

Midfielders

Carlos Gruezo (Augsburg – Germany)

Moisés Caicedo (Brighton – England)

Jhegson Méndez (Los Angeles – USA)

Jose Cifuentes (Los Angeles – USA)

Angel Mena (Leon – Mexico)

Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid – Spain)

Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton – England)

Romario Ibarra (Pachuca – Mexico)

Alan Franco (Córdoba Workshops – Argentina)

Nilson Angulo (Anderlecht – Belgium)

strikers

Enner Valencia (Fenerbahce – Turkey)

Michael Estrada (Blue Cross – Mexico)

Djorkaeff Reasco (Newell’s Old Boys – Argentina)

Ayrton Preciado (Santos Laguna – Mexico)

