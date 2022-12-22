These are the favorite days to telework. And they have surprised several experts

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, teleworking has undoubtedly grown significantly around the world. The fact that it worked really well to promote family reconciliation and also to reduce energy consumption, hybrid work has gained a lot of strength as the Gallup portal pointed out, which showed an increase in hybrid work in the United States from 42% in February to 49% in June of this year.

Although the decisions of large companies such as Twitter to abandon teleworking has put its viability at risk. But there are still many studies that try to understand more about teleworking, and one of them carried out by WHF Research is really interesting, offering information on which days workers prefer to telework.

Friday is the favorite day to telework

This study is based on a survey that It has been done to workers who find themselves with a hybrid day. That is, they work from home some days and others must go to the company. From this study it can be seen that Friday is the preferred day to telework over others, being in second place on Thursday and in third place on Monday.





On the contrary, it makes it clear that during the week is when you prefer to go to the office by highlighting Tuesday and Wednesday astonishing the researchers of this study. This is something that has also been seen in other studies carried out in North America and Europe by Relogix in which teleworkers pointed to Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as the days to go to the company. And it is that surely Monday and Friday are the most suitable to be able to chain with the weekend and that the transition is lighter.

The study also provides data on the advantages that teleworking can have, coinciding the majority in the hourly flexibility. There are many companies that have detected that this change in working hours can generate greater satisfaction in the workforce itself, and we all know that a happier staff is synonymous with greater productivity and therefore higher income for the company.

It must be taken into account that teleworkers may fear losing this working day. This is something that we have seen in Spain where it has deflated, motivated by the distrust of many businessmen if it really you can get to work at home. But this does not mean that it will disappear, since we are in a transition stage.

We must bear in mind that during the pandemic there was a teleworking boom, and right now these figures are stabilizing. From there a small increase will surely be seen again after the adaptation that different companies should do to this new labor model.