These are the favorite Nintendo sagas in Japan, with Super Mario out of the top positions

A survey conducted in the Japanese country places Pokémon as the most successful for the public.

After announcing that it has registered its best year in video game sales, it does not seem that Nintendo You should be concerned about the success of your sagas. However, facing the public and the industry, it is always good to know the feelings of users, something that a recent survey carried out in Japan helps.

The poll has registered more than 34,000 votesA Japanese medium has asked more than 34,000 people in the country about the Nintendo (or associated with Nintendo) sagas that they consider their favorites, without putting as a barrier that users have a Nintendo Switch console to their credit (something that is probably also the case given the success of the hardware) .

In the shared results, it is the Pokémon games that top the list in terms of popularity with 6610 votes, followed by The Legend of Zelda saga, which is more than a thousand points behind the first position, but with a comfortable advantage over the rest of the applicants.

In third position, the Kirby series enters the scene, which shows how well the publication on Nintendo Switch of your most recent gameKirby and the Forgotten Land. It serves to overtake Splatoon and Animal Crossing in popularity, although it will be necessary to see where it is located once a few weeks have passed.

Super Mario does not appear until the seventh positionWe have to go outside the top 5 to find one of the most iconic franchises in the video game industry. Super Mario appears in the seventh position despite being the image with which Nintendo has historically been associated. It has received 2,282 votes, less than Fire Emblem, which is in sixth place.

We leave you below the complete classification, with the corresponding votes that each Nintendo franchise has received from the Japanese public.

Favorite Nintendo sagas in Japan

Pokemon – 6610 votes

The Legend of Zelda – 5005 votes

Kirby – 4561 votes

Splatoon – 2784 votes

Animal Crossing – 2535 votes

Fire Emblem – 2529 votes

Super Mario – 2282 votes

Xenoblade Chronicles – 1563 votos

Super Smash Bros. – 1460 votes

Earthbound – 1221 votes

Pikmin – 560 votes

Rhythm Heaven – 545 votos

Metroid – 466 votes

Daigasso! Band Brothers – 271 votes

Star Fox – 263 votes

The Legendary Starfy – 243 votos

Donkey Kong – 238 votes

Custom Robo – 175 votes

F-Zero – 162 votes

Luigi’s Mansion – 134 votes

Advance Wars – 87 votes

Other sagas – 455 votes



