These are the featured video game releases for August

A month full of news awaits us, with very varied games.
For many, the long-awaited summer holidays are approaching, so… what is better than enjoying them together with a good handful of new video games? If this is your case, you are in luck because in August some really interesting titles are released, and if your vacations are over… well, joy too! because you will be able to spend the next few weeks enjoying a wide variety of games for all tastes.
Saints Row is one of the big releases of the monthFrom the strategy of Two Point Campus to the crazy action of Saints Row through the new madness of Devolver Digital embodied by the demon lamb of Cult of the Lamb, or the management of your own Formula 1 team in F1 Manager 2022. The next four weeks promise make us very happy, and in this new special with the outstanding releases of August we talk about some of the most promising. There are a few.
To those already mentioned we can add others as curious as Roller Drome, which just a few hours ago we talked about in some impressions in which we highlight its curious fusion of action and skating, or the remake of Destroy All Humans! 2, which promises to increase its doses of destruction so much that unlike its predecessor, it has dispensed with the consoles of the last generation to focus exclusively on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. Here’s a comprehensive overview:
Featured Game Releases in August
- Hearthstone: Murder at Castle Nathria (PC, iOS, Android) – August 2
- South of the Circle (Switc, PC, XSeries, PS5, XOne, PS4) – 2 de agosto
- Sword & Fairy: Together Forever (PS5, PS4) – 4 de agosto
- Turbo Golf Racing (PC, XSeries) – August 4
- Al Andalus 711: Epic History Battle Game (PC) – August 5th
- Two Point Campus (PC, Switch, XSeries, PS5, XOne, PS4) – 9 de agosto
- Cult of the Lamb (PC, Switch, XSeries, PS5, XOne, PS4) – 11 de agosto
- Rumbleverse (PC, XSeries, PS5, XOne, PS4) – 11 de agosto (early access)
- Spider-Man (PC) – August 12th
- Roller Drome (PS5, PC, PS4) – 16 de agosto
- Thymesia (PC, XSeries, PS5) – 18 de agosto
- Slaycation Paradise (PC, Switch, PS5, XSeries, XOne, PS4) – 18 de agosto
- Tekken: Bloodline (Netflix) – 18 de agosto
- Cloudpunk (PS5) – August 19
- Madden NFL 23 (XSeries, PC, PS5, XOne, PS4) – 20 de agosto
- Midnight Fight Express (PC, Switch, XSeries, PS4, XOne) – 23 de agosto
- Saints Row (PS5, XSeries, PC, XOne PS4) 23 de agosto
- I Was A Teenage Exocolonist (Switch, PC, PS5, PS4) – 25 de agosto
- PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC (PS5, XSeries, Switch, PC, PS4, XOne) – 26 de agosto
- Soul Hackers 2 (XSeries, PS5, PS4, XOne, PC) – 26 de agosto
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed (XSeries, PS5, PC) – 30 de agosto
- F1 Manager 2022 (PC, PS4, XOne, XSeries, PS5) – 30 de agosto
- IMMORTALITY (PC, XSeries) – 30 de agosto
- Inscryption (PS5, PS4) – August 30th
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (Switch, XSeries, PC, PS5, XOne, PS4) – 30 de agosto
- Scathe (PC) – August 31st
- Shin-Chan: My Summer with the Professor – The Infinite Week (Switch, PS4) – August
