These are the featured video game releases for August

A month full of news awaits us, with very varied games.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

For many, the long-awaited summer holidays are approaching, so… what is better than enjoying them together with a good handful of new video games? If this is your case, you are in luck because in August some really interesting titles are released, and if your vacations are over… well, joy too! because you will be able to spend the next few weeks enjoying a wide variety of games for all tastes.

Saints Row is one of the big releases of the monthFrom the strategy of Two Point Campus to the crazy action of Saints Row through the new madness of Devolver Digital embodied by the demon lamb of Cult of the Lamb, or the management of your own Formula 1 team in F1 Manager 2022. The next four weeks promise make us very happy, and in this new special with the outstanding releases of August we talk about some of the most promising. There are a few.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered para PC.

To those already mentioned we can add others as curious as Roller Drome, which just a few hours ago we talked about in some impressions in which we highlight its curious fusion of action and skating, or the remake of Destroy All Humans! 2, which promises to increase its doses of destruction so much that unlike its predecessor, it has dispensed with the consoles of the last generation to focus exclusively on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. Here’s a comprehensive overview:

Featured Game Releases in August Hearthstone: Murder at Castle Nathria (PC, iOS, Android) – August 2



South of the Circle (Switc, PC, XSeries, PS5, XOne, PS4) – 2 de agosto



Sword & Fairy: Together Forever (PS5, PS4) – 4 de agosto



Turbo Golf Racing (PC, XSeries) – August 4



Al Andalus 711: Epic History Battle Game (PC) – August 5th



Two Point Campus (PC, Switch, XSeries, PS5, XOne, PS4) – 9 de agosto



Cult of the Lamb (PC, Switch, XSeries, PS5, XOne, PS4) – 11 de agosto



Rumbleverse (PC, XSeries, PS5, XOne, PS4) – 11 de agosto (early access)



Spider-Man (PC) – August 12th



Roller Drome (PS5, PC, PS4) – 16 de agosto



Thymesia (PC, XSeries, PS5) – 18 de agosto



Slaycation Paradise (PC, Switch, PS5, XSeries, XOne, PS4) – 18 de agosto



Tekken: Bloodline (Netflix) – 18 de agosto



Cloudpunk (PS5) – August 19



Madden NFL 23 (XSeries, PC, PS5, XOne, PS4) – 20 de agosto



Midnight Fight Express (PC, Switch, XSeries, PS4, XOne) – 23 de agosto



Saints Row (PS5, XSeries, PC, XOne PS4) 23 de agosto



I Was A Teenage Exocolonist (Switch, PC, PS5, PS4) – 25 de agosto



PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC (PS5, XSeries, Switch, PC, PS4, XOne) – 26 de agosto



Soul Hackers 2 (XSeries, PS5, PS4, XOne, PC) – 26 de agosto



Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed (XSeries, PS5, PC) – 30 de agosto



F1 Manager 2022 (PC, PS4, XOne, XSeries, PS5) – 30 de agosto



IMMORTALITY (PC, XSeries) – 30 de agosto



Inscryption (PS5, PS4) – August 30th



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (Switch, XSeries, PC, PS5, XOne, PS4) – 30 de agosto



Scathe (PC) – August 31st



Shin-Chan: My Summer with the Professor – The Infinite Week (Switch, PS4) – August

3D Games Discord

More about: Releases of the month.