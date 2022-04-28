These are the featured video games of the month in a top release with games for all tastes

In May, proposals as interesting as the samurai game Trek to Yomi are released.

As time goes! Not long ago we were celebrating the beginning of a new year, and we are already welcoming the month of May, with four weeks ahead in which we will have the opportunity to discover some not so popular and well known video gamesbut who also seek to surprise players from all over the world.

In this new top releases we review six of the most outstanding releases of May 2022, but in this same special you can find a list with many other video games that are put on sale in PC and consoles throughout the next few weeks. Among these titles we find proposals as attractive as the samurai game Trek to Yomi, as well as action and role-playing adventures such as Salt and Sacrifice or the new episode of the Sniper Elite saga.

Other titles will also arrive during the month of May, such as the action adventure RPG Dolmen, or the cooperative action game Evil Dead: The Game, based on the film saga of the same name. After gaining the appreciation of horror fans, the Daymare universe also expands with a new survival horror proposal, which is added to the narrative adventure Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, or the mobile adaptation of the fantastic Streets of Rage 4.

Do any of these titles catch your eye? Do you miss any more powerful release? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments of this special topic.

Trek to Yomi (PC, PS5, XSeries, PS4, XOne) – 5 de mayo



Warhammer 40.000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (PC) – 5 de mayo



Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Switch, PC, XSeries, PS5, XOne, PS4) – 10 de mayo



Salt and Sacrifice (PS5, PC, PS4) – 10 de mayo



Source of Madness (PC, Switch, XSeries, PS5, XOne) – 11 de mayo



The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story (Switch, PS5, PC, PS4) – 12 de mayo



Evil Dead: The Game (PC, XSeries, PS5, PS4, XOne, Switch) – 13 de mayo



V Rising (PC) – 17 de mayo



Endzone – A World Apart (PS5, XSeries) – 19 de mayo



Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (PS5, PC, XSeries, Switch, PS4, XOne) – 19 de mayo



Dolmen (PC, XSeries, PS5, XOne, PS4) – May 20



Eternal Threads (PC, PS4, XOne) – 20 de mayo



Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) – 24 de mayo



Streets of Rage 4 (iOS, Android) – 24 de mayo



My Time at Sandrock (PC) – 26 de mayo



Sniper Elite 5 (PC, PS5, XSeries, XOne, PS4) – 26 mayo



Daymare 1994: Sandcastle (XSeries, PC, PS5, XOne, PS4) – 31 de mayo

