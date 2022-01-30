These are the five free Prime Gaming games in February, with bonus content for Lost Ark

Amazon’s subscription service incorporates science fiction, roguelike and even a football title.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated January 28, 2022, 09:37 11 comments

Like every month Amazon Prime Gaming has announced its new free games if we are part of the subscription service for PC. This January’s lineup has allowed us to enjoy quite outstanding titles, such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which can still be claimed until the 31st.

Looking ahead to February, we will have up to five free games in a group that includes a wide variety, ranging from sci-fi titles to arcade football. These are Stellaris (the most popular on the list), Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey, As Far As The Eye, Double Kick Heroes and Golazo! Football League.

Similarly, through the official Prime Gaming blog they have specified that they will continue to give away to subscribers of the service content for other games. For example, to celebrate the release of Amazon’s own Lost Ark, exclusive in-game content will be offered to members during the first few weeks of February.

February Free Games at Prime Gaming

Stellaris — Explore a galaxy full of wonder as you interact with different alien races, discover strange new worlds with unexpected events, and expand the reach of the empire in this sci-fi strategy game.

— Explore a galaxy full of wonder as you interact with different alien races, discover strange new worlds with unexpected events, and expand the reach of the empire in this sci-fi strategy game. Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey — Embark on a survival journey through a hostile world with no rules or judgments as you manage a party, food, and equipment. You will face moral dilemmas in a non-linear narrative survival simulator with 34 possible endings.

— Embark on a survival journey through a hostile world with no rules or judgments as you manage a party, food, and equipment. You will face moral dilemmas in a non-linear narrative survival simulator with 34 possible endings. As Far As The Eye — Build a village and journey with a tribe to the center of the world in this turn-based resource management roguelike filled with procedural situations, natural events, skill trees and difficult choices.

— Build a village and journey with a tribe to the center of the world in this turn-based resource management roguelike filled with procedural situations, natural events, skill trees and difficult choices. Double Kick Heroes — Survive on the highway to hell slaughtering tons of zombies through 24 levels of sheer madness.

— Survive on the highway to hell slaughtering tons of zombies through 24 levels of sheer madness. Golazo! Soccer League — Have fun with this dynamic arcade soccer game that has no fouls or offsides.

For console players, it is worth remembering that the additions of the different subscriptions to online services are already known. For example, Games with Gold includes four more games to add to the library in February, while PlayStation Plus members will receive three bonus games starting next Tuesday.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Prime Gaming, Amazon, Amazon Prime, Lost Ark, Stellaris and Subscription.