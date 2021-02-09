These are the five Mexican drug traffickers most wanted by the DEA

The following are five drug traffickers from Mexico for whom the DEA is willing to pay large amounts of dollars for information leading to their capture (Photo: Steve Allen)

United States offers millionaire rewards by capos del drug trafficking Mexican. Through your Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA, for its acronym in English) the country publishes a list with the fugitives most wanted by the US authorities.

The following are five Mexican drug traffickers for whom the DEA is willing to pay large amounts of dollars for information leading to their capture.

The Mencho

There is a reward of USD 10 million– Provided by the United States Drug Enforcement Agency to anyone who provides information on the whereabouts of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as The Mencho.

The alleged leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) tops the Department of Justice’s list of most wanted criminals. The Michoacan capo, also known as Lord of the roosters, is loved by the division of Los Angeles-based DEA for being a suspect in five federal crimes: intent and conspiracy, possession, manufacture, and distribution of controlled substances, prohibited acts, and penalties.

In Naranjo de Chila – a town southeast of Michoacán― was born on July 17, 1966, one of six siblings in an avocado growing family.

One of the sons of El Chapo

Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar, son of Joaquin El Chapo Guzman and one of the heirs of his father’s faction of the Sinaloa, was included in the list of the most wanted of the DEA in September 2018. One of the eldest sons of the capo, better known as Alfredillo, is required by the Court of Chicago, in the District of Illinois, to judge him by conspire to possess with the intent to import, export, and distribute controlled substances To united states. Among them cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.

Along with his brothers Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar and Ovidio Guzmán López, Alfredillo allegedly controls the fraction of the Sinaloa Cartel after the fall and arrest of his father, El Chapo Guzman.

In 2016, a photograph of her with Kate del Castillo, taken during the meeting that the actress and Sean Penn had with her father, went around the world.

On Instagram there is an account in the name of Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, however, Guzmán Loera’s lawyers have denied on different occasions that a member of the family has social networks.

According to your public profile that the DEA has, Alfredillo was born in 1983, he has white skin, but his height and weight are unknown.

The documents of case 1: 09-cr-00383 against Jesús Vicente Zambada Niebla, The Vicentillo, in the United States, to whom Infobae Mexico had access, reveal that Alfredillo acted as logistics coordinator who was in charge of delivering multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine and heroin to the United States on behalf of the Chapo and the Guzmán-Loera faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, as well as deliveries of bulk amounts of money to his father.

Rafael Caro Quintero

The main suspect for the murder of DEA undercover agent Enrique Kiki Camarena Salazar, Rafael Caro Quintero is the fifth most wanted drug trafficker by the US government.

Also know as The narco of narcos, founded in 1980 the now defunct Guadalajara Cartel, recognized as the first large criminal organization of drug trafficking in Mexico.

He was arrested in Costa Rica in 1985 and released from the Puente Grande federal prison. August 9, 2013. Currently he is 67 years old and remains a fugitive from the US and Mexican authorities. The Drug Enforcement Administration offers a reward of USD 20 million whoever declares its location.

The DEA registry has a the city of Guadalajara like the last place where Rafael Caro Quintero was.

Your most recent Image circulated on social networks last March. In the portrait, the drug dealer appears with a young man whose identity is unknown. The man wears a white shirt, his hair is black and it looks like he was taken inside a house.

Long ago, Caro Quintero it did not reappear in a photo but it did so on video and even granted an interview. It had been about three years since he had been released from prison and he was already living on the run from the US authorities.

Spoke with the journalist Anabel Hernandez for the weekly magazine Process. A man’s voice was heard who confessed to having stopped being a drug trafficker 31 years ago.

This time he looked slightly slimmerHe wore a dark blue shirt with yellow dots and a cap. The journalist spoke with him in a simple room, similar to houses in rural Mexico.

May Zambada

Ismael Zambada Garcia, better known as May, At 72, he is allegedly one of the heads of the Sinaloa Cartel. According to various testimonies, he is currently the most influential person within the criminal organization that founded in 1990, after the capture of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo.

He is recognized for being the drug dealer oldest active in all of Mexico, besides being a contemporary of the famous Colombian capo Pablo Escobar Y never have been arrested.

Is wanted by the division of the DEA located in El Paso, Texas, which charges him with 14 federal crimes. The Vicentillo, his son, was arrested in 2009 and in 2019 declared against El Chapo Guzmán during his trial in the Court of Brooklyn, New York. That day he narrated how his father, May, trafficked tons of drugs from Mexico to the United States.

Rafael Everado Sánchez-García

The least known on the list, Rafael Everado Sánchez-García is wanted by the Los Angeles, California division, of the anti-drug agency for the crime of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances.

Born in 1964, there are two possible locations with the record of your last location: Mira Loma, in California, or Juanacatlán, in the state of Jalisco, Mexico.

