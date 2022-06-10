These are the five most demanded and best paid digital jobs in Spain

We live in times of change. Technological changes, consumption patterns, organizational culture… and this generates a dynamic of the emergence of new professional profiles (and the revaluation of some pre-existing ones), linked to digital industries, in demand and well paid.

If you are facing the challenge of choose a careeror if you just finished it and want jump into the job marketor if, on the contrary, you already have a professional career, but you want to reinvent yourself so that the changes do not pass you by… we suggest some of the more profitable options Today, according to the list prepared by the IEBS Business School:

How to request the DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON from the FNMT

Data Analyst / Data Scientist

For three years now, These professions focused on the field of Big Data lead the majority of job demand rankings by Spanish companies. But already in 2017, the InfoJobs / ESADE report on the state of the labor market placed them at the head of the demand for professionals in the section on emerging positions.

Diego Rojo, professor of the Postgraduate Expert in Data Science at U-tad, explained this job profile to us some time ago:

“The data scientist or data scientist is in charge of generate value from large volumes of data. You must extract, understand, clean and apply analytical techniques and machine learning to data to support decision-making on specific business problems. The sectors that most demand data scientists are those that have a greater amount of data to exploit, such as the banking, energy, retail, insurance and telecommunications sectors. However, data science is increasingly present in a greater number of sectors.”

According to IEBS, their salaries revolve around 50,000-80,000 euros per year. Our Xataka colleagues have written about the training itinerary of a data scientist, and about successful cases of professional recycling in this sector.

Web Analytics Expert

Web analytics consists of “the measurement, processing, analysis and reporting of Internet traffic to understand and optimize the use of a website”, according to the words of the Web Analytics Association. As a professional profile, it is the responsible for facilitating decision-making based on the analysis of web traffic: profitability of advertising campaigns, user profiling, etc.

“The goal of optimizing positioning to turn each visit into a business opportunity.”

According to IEBS, this position is usually occupied by engineers, mathematicians or statisticians, and their salary usually ranges between €45,000 and €68,000 per yearhaving at their disposal career paths as staff analysts or as freelance consultants.

Digital Project Manager / Scrum Master

Within the family of frameworks or methodologies that fit into the Agile or “Agile” category, Scrum is the most demanded in companies and startups. And within it, one of the most valued profiles is that of the Scrum Master (SM) or project facilitator: Unlike a traditional project manager, his mission is to ensure that the entire team works aligned with the Scrum model..

“This profile can be compared to that of a coach/mentor who will accompany the team towards the success of the project,” says IEBS, which places its annual salary between €35,000 and €50,000.

Information Architect

Contrary to several of the terms in this recently created article, ‘information architect’ came into use at IBM in 1959. His task is to provide corporate online platforms (usually their website) with a structure and organization that optimize the user experience, promoting the usability of the web and the ‘findability’ of relevant content. It is a basic aspect when evaluating complex websites, although the public does not tend to consciously notice their work (except when they do it wrong).

According to IEBS, “This is another of the best paid careers. These professionals can be paid annually between the €40,000 and €70,000depending on the size of the company and their experience”.

Cloud Architect

The role of the cloud architect is responsible for manage the structure of cloud computing (public, private or hybrid) in an organization, its functions encompassing everything related to itsservers, platforms, storage solutions and connectivity.

Now that platforms such as Azure, AWS and Google Cloud provide more and more services to companies, the role of cloud architects has become essential for many of them on a daily basis.

According to IEBS, these are one of the best paid positions: in Spain, the average salary of a cloud architect exceeds 52,000 euros.

Via | IEBS