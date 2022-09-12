These are the future novelties of Disney presented at the D23 Expo

After an intense day of announcements focused exclusively on Disney products and which gave us the trailer for the new movie live-action of ‘The Little Mermaid’, the sequel to ‘The Lion King’ focused on Mufasa or the new production of Peter Pan, it is the turn of the heavyweights of the house: Marvel and Star Wars. Although a good part of the material was reserved for the attendees, these are some of the crumbs that we have been able to enjoy from outside.

Andor

New trailer for the imminent series of the Star Wars universe for Disney + and that accompanies the characters we saw in ‘Rogue One’. As of September 21 we will be able to enjoy this production that exhibits a more serious tone and style than usual in the Star Wars umbrella series and that Kathleen Kennedy has defined in D23 as a spy epic in 24 episodes and Diego Luna , its protagonist, as the story of the “awakening of a rebel”.

Willow

In November comes the sequel to this dark fantasy classic disguised as an adventure for all audiences directed by Ron Howard in the eighties. Adventure, magic, humor and the appearance (still without a revealed character, perhaps in some nod to the old days) of Christian Slater, who has been seen on the D23 stage.

Tales of the Jedi

An anthology of six animated shorts with Jedi stories that will land on Disney + on October 26. The series will focus on the characters of Ahsoka Tano, introduced in the Clone Wars series, and Count Dooku, the fallen Jedi played in the films by Christopher Lee. Each of them will star in three 15-minute episodes. The presence of Dave Filoni (producer of ‘The Clone Wars’ and ‘The Mandalorian’) brings good vibes.

The Mandalorian

The inevitable third season of ‘The Mandalorian’ has been presented among the popular clamor to receive what is undoubtedly the biggest success of ‘Star Wars’ in many years. No specific date other than that it will arrive sometime in 2023, for now, this teaser promises more time together for Mando and Grogu and other Mandalorians joining the party. And as a surprise revealed at the event, it will have Christopher Lloyd in a supporting role.

indiana jones 5

14 years after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the new film of the hero and the last one with Harrison Ford in front is almost ready. Those attending D23 have been able to see footage, but for now it is exclusive to the event: an emotional Harrison Ford has thanked director James Mangold (‘Logan’) and his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge for the experience. The premiere is scheduled for June 30, 2023 and is joined in the cast by Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann and Antonio Banderas.

Werewolf By Night

Absolute change of record within the usual Marvel for this Halloween special that will arrive exclusively on Disney + on October 7. Gael García Bernal will play the werewolf of the title, one of the many Marvel characters based on horror classics who crossed paths with the heroes of the house (for example, Moon Knight was born in the pages of his comic, and Blade was a regular troupe of his adventures). Directed by Michael Giacchino, until now popular for being the composer of house soundtracks such as ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ or ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

Secret Invasion

One of the most suggestive trailers of the night has arrived with Nick Fury on board: far from the festive tone of other of his adventures, such as ‘Captain Marvel’, this series seems to breathe certain airs of spy movies, conspiracies and Cold War. Among other interesting cast members of the series are Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke or Martin Freeman. Along with ‘Ant-Man: Quantumania’ (which has also presented an exclusive trailer for attendees), ‘Secret Invasion’ will mark the start of Phase 5 in spring 2023.

The Thunderbolts

Let’s meet the Thunderbolts. There’s Julia Louis-Dreyfuss as Val, David Harbour returns as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as the Ghost, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster – and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes! #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/T3085lkCSm — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) September 10, 2022

This team of antiheroes has presented its first official image, again only for attendees. It includes Julia Louis-Dreyfuss as Val, David Harbor as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes.