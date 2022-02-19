These are the games that hurt us the most that they disappear from the Wii U and 3DS eShop

More than 1,000 games disappear with the closure of the Nitnendo digital store.

Just a few days ago, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U users received a jug of cold water: Nintendo announced the closure of the digital stores of these two platforms globally, in a staggered process that will end with the inability to buy new games in the store from March 2023. This, in addition to being an impediment to getting certain games that are hardly seen on store shelves anymore, is a blow to a huge list of games that were among its digital catalog and that will be irretrievably lost.

If you think that it is about a few titles, nothing is further from reality, we have been able to observe with astonishment how up to 1,000 games found exclusively in digital format in the Nintendo eShop of 3DS and WiiU will disappear permanently along with the closing of the store. A part of these games are still exclusive to these consoles, so if they are not reissued in the future, they will be lost forever.

The data has been extracted from an exhaustive analysis of the Nintendo eShop carried out by VGC, where we have been able to verify that among the affected titles there are around 450 Wii U games, about 600 3DS games and about 350 games available in the Virtual Console, which are not currently on the subscription service that aims to rescue the concept, Nintendo Switch Online. It should be noted that these data may vary with respect to the region, in addition, the regional blocking converts titles distributed in physical format into exclusively digital ones. This is the case of titles like FAST Racing Neo, without physical distribution in North America, or Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Tipping Stars, digital exclusive in the West.

The definitive closure of the eShop on 3DS and Wii U will arrive in March 2023The disappearance of the Virtual Console not only takes away hundreds of games, it also some platforms will disappear that do not have their catalog on Nintendo Switch Online. These are Game Boy Advance, which has 70 games on the Virtual Console, Game Boy, with 50 games, Game Boy Color, which adds 31 titles, 40 more for TurboGrafx-16, Game Gear, which leaves out 16 more, 30 of Nintendo DS and 35 Wii games.

Classic games that will go with the Virtual Console

We are not going to deny that the return of reinterpreted classics from the brilliant Game Boy Advance catalogue, such as Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, excites us, but we cannot help but think that, without a Nintendo alternative, it will be impossible to access the original Advance Wars. But they are not the only ones who will be left out of the game. These are some of the ones we will miss the most:

Golden Sun One of Nintendo’s most beloved RPG adventures and one of the recurring franchises among fan requests. Both Golden Sun and its direct sequel, Golden Sun: The Lost Age, will disappear along with the Virtual Console without the possibility of having a store to buy them. The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap The Minish Cap came to Game Boy Advance in 2004 to expand the story of the legend of the Sword of the Four Elements, telling us about its legendary origin. In it we also met the little Minish, the friendly Ezero, the talking magic hat and the evil wizard Vaati. F-Zero Maximum Velocity Among the losses we find another of the sagas apparently forgotten by Nintendo and that has a good legion of fans. F-Zero Maximum Velocity was the third title in the futuristic racing franchise. Unfortunately, he is not going alone, he will also be accompanied by F-Zero: GP Legend. Fire Emblem Today the franchise is quite popular, especially among TRPG fans, but in the early 2000s it was quite unknown in the West. 2003’s Fire Emblem served to introduce Western audiences to the saga and along with it, Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones, its sequel, leaves us. Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land The great remake of Kirby’s Adventure came to Game Boy Advance in 2002, renewing the adorable platform from 1992. This was not the only game in the franchise to see the light on GBA and that we can find on the Virtual Console, Kirby and the labyrinth of the mirrors is also in the catalog. Mario Kart: Super Circuit Over time, Mario Kart has become one of the essentials on any Nintendo console and, as we saw in 2001, it fits handheld consoles like a glove. This was the first title in the saga to reach a portable console and was presented as a successor to Mario Kart 64. Metroid Fusion GBA has some of the best games from a franchise that we’ve seen come back with Metroid Dread. The Nintendo Switch game is the direct sequel to Metroid Fusion, the first game in the saga for GBA. We can also find Metroid: Zero Mission, the remake of the first Metroid. Wario Land 4 Although for some time, we hardly see Wario starring in the WarioWare series of mini-game titles, in the days of the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance, the Wario Land franchise was a must-have within the platforms. Wario Land 4 was the last of the saga on a laptop.

In addition to Game Boy Advance, many Nintendo DS games were ported to WiiU, among which we could find, the excellent Fire Emblem Shadow Dragon or the third title of the Intelligent Systems franchise, Advance Wars: Dual Strike. From the saga of our green-robed hero, we get The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass and The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks, as well as classics like New Super Mario Bros or Mario Kart DS.

Access to the digital catalog of various platforms will disappearAlthough these games, like those of the Game Boy Advance, were marketed in physical format, finding them today is certainly difficultespecially since some of them are collector’s jewels, with which we would be in for a surprise if we tried to buy them in the second hand market. Wii U has also kept some Wii must-haves in its eShop like Metroid Prime Trilogy, New Super Mario Bros Wii, Donkey Kong Country Returns and Super Paper Mario.

Game Boy y Game Boy Color are other platforms that have repeatedly been sued for Nintendo Switch Onlinebut while we wait for Nintendo to make a move, on the 3DS Virtual Console we have access to classics such as the original Pokémon, Pokémon Gold and Silver, Super Mario Land, the first three Wario Land, Donkey Kong Land and the couple The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons.

Many Virtual Console games are not on Nintendo Switch OnlineFortunately, Nintendo has not stopped expanding the catalog of NES, SNES and the newcomer N64 within its subscription service, however, we still do not have great works like Galaga, Ninja Gaiden II, Mighty Final Fightthe first three Castlevania, Street Fighter II TurboThe Legend of the Mystical Ninja, los tres Final Fight de SNES, Axelay, Donkey Kong 64, Wave Race 64 or the great 1080 Snowboarding, titles that we do have access to in the Virtual Console. Keep in mind that many of the games that are lost will be difficult for them to reach Nintendo Switch Online, since they may be part of compilations or re-releases on other systems.

Everytime that a store closes and we lose the facility to access certain games or directly become impossible to acquireit is inevitable to ask who watches over the legacy and history of video games, a question that unfortunately leaves in the air the future of video game preservation.

More about: eShop, 3DS and Wii U.