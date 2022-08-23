These are the games that Spanish studios will present at Gamescom 2022

Spain will be present and precisely there will be many titles that will be in the event.

Gamescom looks pretty good, and it’s no wonder Geoff Kighley has been raising expectations with the games confirmed for the Opening Live Night. Now we add what the spanish studies to the event, which we already anticipated that it is not a small thing.

This is a selection of some of the games from Spanish studios, as stipulated in Games Spain. ICEX has shared a PDF document that can be found on the previous website where all the in-depth information appears. If you don’t want to read all the pages you can take a look at the video posted on Vimeo that makes a good summary of everything.

The Game Kitchen

the spanish studio creator of the Blasphemous He has already started developing his next title. However, he is planning to launch All on Board! which we have already talked about days ago. It is a VR game that has exceeded its goal stipulated in Kickstarter, reaching more than 70,000 dollars.

Abylight Barcelona

The Barcelona-based team is busy with One Military Camp, a strategy video game where players will have the opportunity to build your own military camp which was introduced a year ago. Your departure date is for end of 2022 even with demo available so you can check if you like it.

The night of the night

This studio is working on its first video game and it consists of an escape room horror title. Do Not Open will force us to confront terrifying new experiences in an old American mansion. Each player will have a different path in each tour.

The Longest Road Games

The Longest Road Games is preparing to make a title of physics based puzzles. With an overhead view we will have to click on a light bulb to make it reach its destination. Idea is coming to Steam at end of this year. The game will also be released on mobile.

RollDbox Games

RollDbox Games has in mind to release Those Who Came. This title is a Cooperative RPG where only that is worth, teamwork. You will not have a chance to attack, but you will still have to prevent the planet Solarus from becoming extinct. If you are interested in the game, it is in Early Access on Steam.

Saona Studios

Especially little is known about Death or Treat, but already seeing the aesthetics of the ghost already gives us a slight idea and the trail left by his attack, already leaves us a slight idea of ​​what the game will be like for us. It’s about a hack and slash 2D hand drawn whose Kickstarter campaign will be launched very soon.

Open House Games

A Tale of Paper came out just last week on Steam and is getting positive reviews. It has also done it on Xbox. The truth is looks a lot like little nightmares in that sense. Even so, at Gamescom they will show Dusthopper, their next adventure project.

Fictiorama Studios

The Fabulous Fear Machine is a title that combines the strategy with an important narrative load. The intention is to collect all possible resources to deal with events. They will also show Not Feed the Monkeys 2099.

Jelly World Games

As with the other study. The only public thing is an image of the game they are working on now. In My Little Pets you will have to take care of your new petbut it is not like any domestic animal, but rather it comes from quite far away.

Drakhar Studio

Their latest title Hotel Transylvania shows what this studio is capable of. You will be able to explore classic fairy tale worlds with the characters from the animated series.

Gammer Nest

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo es una aventura point and click cuyas animations are made entirely by hand and that will feature numerous puzzles. The game does not yet have a release date.

MacRain Studios

Maic Rain Studios is working on Lua: The Beginning of Downhill whose adventure means speed on a skate and fantasy. A somewhat different mix that will make Lua face her fears in this interesting title.

Not only will these Spanish studios be at Gamescom, but they will also multiple specialized teams will attend into something more concrete. Various companies will go offering their services of merchandising, game publishing, manufacturing of accessories, distribution of titles, and several other companies, according to what is stated at the end of the official website of Games Spain.

