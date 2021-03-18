Entertainment

These are the Games With Gold for the month of March

March 18, 2021
2 Min Read

Our catalog in Xbox expands on the program Games With Gold this March with three interesting additions to our repertoire, with products for various types of audience. So, this is what we will be able to play on Xbox One, Series X and Series S:

This time VALA: Vices Attack Llama Apocalypse tops the list of three games that make up the additions. It is a shooter with a bird’s eye view that has a very interesting cooperative mode. And yes, we are going to face flames. If you do not know it, now you have a great opportunity, although it was probably not the addition that everyone expected.

The next on the list is Port Royale 3, it is a maritime and management style product that failed to catch on especially with the public due to its irregular learning curve and that seems designed for those who already have experience in the saga . Of course, according to our analysis, the trade part is entertaining, at least for the first few hours, while you look for a way to increase your fortune by buying and selling your goods throughout the Caribbean Sea and entering into a dispute with the dominant nations. of the time.

Last we have Warface: Breakout, another cooperative shooter that unlike the original title (it is a spin-off of Warface) does not work as a free-to-play,

