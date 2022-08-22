These are the impressive auroras of the planet Jupiter that the James Webb telescope captured

Through the infrared, the Webb telescope allowed us to observe the planet Jupiter with polar lights. The image was processed by Judy Schmidt, with the support of professionals from NASA, ESA and CSA/

Jupiter It is the largest planet in the solar system. It is similar to a star, but it never became massive enough to start burning. It is covered in streaks of swirling clouds. It has strong storms like the Great Red Spot, which have been going on for hundreds of years. Now thanks to the new james webb space telescope have been able to capture shocking images of auroras and extreme conditions of temperature and pressure of this “giant” planet.

The Webb is the most powerful and complex space telescope in the history of astronomy. It is part of an international program led by the US space agency and with its partners, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency.

“We didn’t expect it to be that good, to be honest”said the planetary astronomer Imke de Paterprofessor emeritus of the University of California at Berkeley. De Pater led the Jupiter observations with Thierry Fouchet, a professor at the Paris Observatory, as part of an international collaboration for Webb’s Early Release Science program. “It is really remarkable that we can see details of Jupiter together with its rings, small satellites and even galaxies in a single image,” said the expert.

The James Webb is the most powerful and most complex space telescope in the history of astronomy (photo: Future Technology)

The telescope captured images through the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam). That camera features three specialized infrared filters that show details of the planet. Since infrared light is invisible to the human eye, the light has been mapped onto the visible spectrum. In general, longer wavelengths appear redder and shorter wavelengths appear bluer. To translate the Webb data into images, the scientists collaborated with Judy Schmidt, who is an amateur astronomer with the US Planetary Society.

In the independent view of Jupiter, created from a composite of several Webb images, Auroras spread high over Jupiter’s north and south poles. Auroras glow in a redder color-mapped filter, which also brings out reflected light from lower clouds and upper mists. A different filter, mapped in yellows and greens, shows the mists swirling around the north and south poles. A third filter, mapped to blues, shows light reflecting off a deeper main cloud.

Webb observed Jupiter with its faint rings, which are a million times fainter than the planet, and two tiny moons called Amalthea and Adrasthea/NASA, ESA, Jupiter ERS Team; image processing by Ricardo Hueso (UPV/EHU) and Judy Schmidt.

The Great Red Spot, the famous storm so big it could swallow the Earth, appears white in these views, as do other clouds, because they are reflecting so much sunlight. “The glow here indicates a high altitude — so the Great Red Spot has high-altitude haze, as does the equatorial region,” said Heidi Hammel, Webb interdisciplinary scientist for solar system observations and vice president of science at AURA.

“The numerous bright white ‘spots’ and ‘streaks’ are likely high-altitude cloud tops from condensed convective storms.” In contrast, the dark belts north of the equatorial region have little cloud cover. In a wide-angle view, the Webb telescope allows Jupiter to be seen with its faint rings, which are a million times fainter than the planet, and two tiny moons called Amalthea and Adrasthea. The diffuse spots in the lower background are probably galaxies that have “slipped” into the Jupiter view.

“This image summarizes the science of our Jupiter System Program, which studies the dynamics and chemistry of Jupiter itself, its rings, and its satellite system.” Fouchet said. Researchers have already begun analyzing Webb data to obtain new scientific results about the largest planet in our solar system.

Data from telescopes like the Webb doesn’t arrive on Earth neatly packaged. Instead, they contain information about the brightness of the light at the telescope’s detectors. This information reaches the Space Telescope Science Institute, which is Webb’s science and mission operations center, in the form of raw data. This center processes the data into calibrated files for scientific analysis and delivers it to the Mikulski Space Telescope Archive for dissemination.

Judy Schmidt, lives in Modesto, California, and became passionate about processing astronomical images. She had previously captured the image of the Butterfly Nebula / NASA

Scientists then translate that information into images. While a team at STScI formally processes the Webb images for official publication, non-professional astronomers, now known as “citizen scientists,” often dive into the public data archive to retrieve and process the images as well.

Schmidt lives in Modesto, California, and has been processing images in the amateur astronomer community for a long time. He processed these new observations of Jupiter. For the image that includes the small satellites, he collaborated with Ricardo Huesoa co-investigator on these observations, who studies planetary atmospheres at the University of the Basque Country in Spain.

Schmidt has no academic background in astronomy. But 10 years ago, a European agency competition sparked his insatiable passion for image processing. The “Hubble Hidden Treasures” competition invited the public to find new gems in the Hubble data. Out of nearly 3,000 submissions, Schmidt took third place for an image of a newborn star. “There is something that has stuck to me and I can’t stop. I could spend hours and hours each day, ”she recounted in a NASA Blog.

The Webb Telescope is expected to capture observations on all phases of cosmic history/NASA

Her love for astronomical images led her to process images of nebulae, globular clusters, stellar nurseries and more spectacular cosmic objects. His philosophy is: “I try to make it look natural, even if it’s nothing like what the eye can see.” These images have caught the attention of professional scientists, including Hammel, who previously collaborated with Schmidt on refining Hubble’s images of Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9’s impact on Jupiter.

It is expected that the Webb telescope provides observations on all phases of cosmic history. Schmidt hopes to be amazed at the star-forming regions. “I’m really looking forward to seeing these weird and wonderful baby stars poking holes in nebulae,” he said.

