These are the improvements for Steam Deck that come with the new SteamOS update

Version 3.2 of Valve’s operating system introduces new options for your laptop.

A couple of days ago we told you that Steam Deck had already exceeded 3,000 verified or playable games in a commitment that Valve is demonstrating with its new laptop, which has not stopped seeing its catalog grow while receiving interesting news in its constant updates. On this occasion, the improvements have come thanks to the SteamOS 3.2 updatewhich Valve has detailed from the Steam website.

Update frequency– You’ll be able to adjust the in-game display refresh rate on the fly, “Default setting is 60Hz (with possible limits of 60, 30 and 15 FPS), but can now be reduced to 40Hz (with limits of 40 , 20 and 10 FPS)”. As Valve explains, this can be a perfect feature to balance frame rate, game quality, and battery life.

: Valve ensures that your laptop fan will be quieter, especially when usage is low. The update includes a new curve for the behavior of the fan, controlled by the operating system, making it smarter and more sensitive to what is happening both outside and inside the notebook. Although if we prefer, we can return to the old operation, controlled by the BIOS, from the System Settings. Remote Play Together– This is an update to the Steam client, but it’s still important to the Steam Deck and allows you to play with friends remotely “as if they were sitting next to you.”

Update 3.2 is also accompanied by more internal options of screen resolution, fast microSD card formats and audio enhancements as the maximum volume of the speakers. A couple of weeks ago, our colleague Alejandro Pascual told us about Valve’s great trick with the Steam Deck and how this portable console is changing the perception of the PC gamer.

