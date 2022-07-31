These are the improvements of FIFA 23: semi-assist mode, novelties in the dead ball and more

Designer Adrián Novell assures that the new systems include so many variables that it is difficult to repeat a shot every time.

Every football fan has his sights set on FIFA 23, whose first trailers achieved animate the stands with details such as a new crossplay and two world cups, among other features. Not content with this, EA continues to raise expectations around its next installment with extensive gameplay loaded with information about technology Hypermotion2 and some mechanics related to this sport.

What’s crazy about the system is that it doesn’t have errors, it doesn’t have random factors.Adrian NovellHowever, there is still much to discover about FIFA 23. And Adrian Novell, designer at EA, has revealed some of these secrets in an interview with the Press Over medium. Part of the conversation has revolved around the stopped ball (free kicks, corners, penalties, side kicks, goal kicks…), which includes several changes compared to previous deliveries: “I decided that I was going to redesign it, so when it comes to kicking a free kick we now have a sight on the ball to know where you are going to hit it. If you want to give it more lift, you hit it lower; If you want to give him three fingers, you point to the other…”

What, in short, alters all the classic FIFA probabilities: “What is crazy about the system and that is one of the things that makes me most proud is that has no errorshas no random factors”, explains the designer. “But the truth is that the system has so many variables that it is very difficult to repeat a shot every time“.

Beyond this, Novell also explains that FIFA 23 will introduce an option that prevents the game from excessively assisting the player when shooting: “What I did was create a system semi-assisted, which in addition to depending on your skills, will also influence the level of the virtual player”, comments the EA professional. “If you kick with Messi, for example, you will have more chances of receiving assistance than if you hit him with a player bad. And the better you aim, the less percentage of error you will receive. The idea is reward the best player“.

Of course, everything indicates that FIFA 23 intends to make a significant leap in both animations and mechanics. If you want to know more information about the experience of this installment, which will be the last to bear the name of FIFA, you can read our first impressions of FIFA 23 to know all the news and changes in pace of play.

