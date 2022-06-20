These are the modes and extras of Sonic Origins, the compilation of SEGA classics

The Japanese company has detailed the different modes in a video prior to its launch.

There are only three days left to get your hands on Sonic Origins, the compilation of four classic hedgehog games from SEGA for PC and current consoles. Despite not having the entire original soundtrack, the Japanese company introduces new modes and extras to the collection that you can see in the video you have above these lines.

In this way, Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD will have different modes. The anniversary mode, for example, will include native widescreen options and infinite lives. For his part, the classic mode bet on the opposite, keeping the original presentation in 4:3 and limited lives.

We can unlock extras for the MuseumThe history mode It will make us play all four titles consecutively, including a new intro and a new outro and keeping the original Sonic CD cinematics. Also, we can visit the Museo, a place to observe all the extras that we unlock with the coins that we obtain. It includes illustrations and videos.

Finally, there is also in Sonic Origins the mission modewith collectible coins, the mirror modewhich allows us to play the different screens in inverted format, and the Rush wayfocused on battling only against the final bosses.

As we have mentioned, and despite its controversial special editions, Sonic Origins is published on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch next June 23. Later, but also this year, Sonic Frontiers will do the same, the new installment of the blue hedgehog that will take us to an open world proposal.

